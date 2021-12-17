Univision Melissa Alemán dreams of becoming the first openly gay queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

The latest edition of Univision’s star program that chooses its next star communicator, the NUESTRA BELLEZA LATINA contest, reached its long-awaited final night celebrating a beauty with purpose, far from the strict canons and stereotypes that reigned, especially among Latinos.

A historic edition

On November 21, it was the Honduran Sirey Morán who was the winner of the 12th edition of Nuestra Belleza Latina, in a season full of challenges, adrenaline, emotions to a million and above all a lot of drama, something that is expected when a group of girls, Of different nationalities and with different ways of seeing life, they come together under the same roof to achieve a dream, receive that coveted crown and a contract with Univision, the leading network in Hispanic television.

But in addition to Sirey, there were different contestants who were truly iconic and we are sure they will be remembered long after Sirey hands over the crown to another lucky girl who seeks to achieve her dream of becoming “Nuestra Belleza Latina 2022”. One of them is Melissa Alemán, an attractive and very charismatic Puerto Rican who impressed the jury and the audience alike.

At 31 years old, Melissa’s story is very interesting and captivating. The girl who served for the United States Army for 8 years, revealed since she joined the contest, that her dream is to be a forceful voice in the fight for the LGBTQ + community, of which she is a part, being the first contestant openly homosexual on the hit reality show on the Univision network.

Melissa Alemán from ‘NUESTRA BELLEZA LATINA’ will meet with former colleagues

But Melissa, with her charm and natural spark, captivated us in an interview where she revealed intimacies of her time at ‘NUESTRA BELLEZA LATINA’ and also of a project that keeps her very excited. It is a meeting with her former classmates from the contest to teach a sensual dance and share a pleasant time with the fans of the city of Miami.

The event is called: “The Art of Seduction with the Queens”, and it will be a time for fun and learning. Just as Melissa herself indicated. “Surprise! Remember I told you I had an ad? Well, these beauties @ faby_laurencio94, @yelusballestass and their servant will be in Miami on December 18 for a meet & greet and a super sexy dance class that will give us my love @yelusballestass. What a thrill to share with all of you! Who says present! 💜 ”Said the girl on her Instagram profile.

The hot dance class will take place this coming December 18, at 5:30 in the afternoon, in the Wyndwood neighborhood, in Miami, at 2840 NW 7 Avenue, about this and more we talked with Melissa, where he even invited us to join in and also took advantage of telling several intimacies about our interview here:

The tickets for “The art of seduction of the queens” will cost $ 25 per entrance, and here, in addition to dancing with Yelus, they will be able to have a talk at the end of the class with the Venezuelan, Melissa and Fabién.

We are ready to be seduced by the queens!

