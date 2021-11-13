A greenish patch stands out in the undulating landscape around Poções, a small municipality in the semi-arid region of the state of Bahia, in the Northeast region of Brazil.

There, the profusion of cacti, succulents and trees of the caatinga, a region of thorny vegetation, contrasts with the degraded pastures and the surrounding bare soils.

The person in charge of “oasis” is he retired engineer Nelson Araújo Filho, 66 years old.

“When I started here, the soil was compacted and was not producing anything,” he tells BBC News Brazil.

Sitting in the shade of an umbu tree, Araújo says that for many years on those lands, which belong to his father, corn and cassava were planted. Later, it became pasture for cattle.

But the years of heavy use depleted the soil and left it on the brink of becoming a desert, a phenomenon that affects around 13% of the land in the region known as the Brazilian semi-arid, in the northeast of the country, according to the Laboratory for Analysis and Processing of Satellite Images of the Federal University of Alagoas.

Satellite image showing the green of Nelson Araújo Filho’s agroforestry standing out in the landscape one year after the system was implemented, in 2019. (Photo: GOOGLE)

Araújo began to reverse the process three years ago with the implementation of a agroforestry system 1.8 hectares, an area equivalent to two soccer fields.

The method, which has been adopted in various regions of Brazil and the world, reflects the functioning of the original ecosystems in each region.

Abundance without irrigation

In the beginning, Araújo planted species of the cBrazilian aatinga that survive even in degraded soils, such as forage cacti and hazelnut trees.

Later he began to prune the vegetation frequently, using all the cut material to cover and fertilize the soil.

As conditions improved, it began to make room for more demanding species, such as large fruit trees.

The abundance of flowers and fruits attracted birds and bees; and wild animals that have not been seen for a long time, like deer, they once again circulated through the region.

In a few more years, Araújo hopes that his system will resemble a virgin area of ​​the Caatinga, with plants of all sizes and a great variety of species, from which he will be able to extract honey, fruits and food for the herds throughout the anus.

AND all without using pesticides, chemical fertilizers and not a single drop of irrigation water.

“There is no lack of water in the caatinga,” says the farmer, referring to the dew that bathes the vegetation every night and leaves him with wet clothes when he visits the agroforestry in the morning.

It states that the water from the spray is sufficient to “keep the system running.”

Nelson Araújo Filho (left) shows his agroforestry to the Swiss Ernst Gotsch, one of the main diffusers of agroforestry systems in Brazil. (Photo: BBC Mundo)

“Rain, for me, is an added bonus,” he says, questioning the notion that, in the semi-arid region, every plantation needs irrigation or rainy summers to thrive.

Tool against the climate change

Techniques such as those used by Araújo have attracted media attention at a time when world leaders discuss how to curb climate change, a goal of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) that is taking place. in Glasgow, Scotland.

For meteorologists, agroforestry systems are tools both to adapt to change and to slow it down.

This is because the diversity of systems makes farmers less vulnerable to extreme climates, while agroforests increase the absorption of carbon from the atmosphere.

And, according to specialists, the Brazilian semi-arid has already been one of the regions most affected by climate change in the world.

In its latest report, published in August, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) stated that the semi-arid region has been facing more intense droughts and higher temperatures, conditions that tend to accelerate the desertification of their soils.

Map of areas susceptible to desertification in the Brazilian semi-arid region.

Hence the urgency of replacing an agriculture that weakens the soils with one capable of restoring them.

In its 2019 report, the IPCC had already said that “agroforestry systems can contribute to improving food productivity while improving biodiversity conservation, ecological balance and restoration in changing climatic conditions.”

Greater water infiltration

For the agronomist Eunice Maia de Andrade, a professor at the Federal University of Ceará, agroforestry systems are capable of recovering a large part of the semi-arid soils.

Andrade, a specialist in soil and water conservation in the semi-arid region, with a doctorate in Renewable Natural Resources from the University of Arizona (United States), says that these systems facilitate water infiltration and reduce surface runoff, which protects soil microbiology and helps retain nutrients.

But he says that implementing the system would be “very difficult” in some parts of the semi-arid region, such as in regions where the soil is very shallow and rocky, or in areas where it rains less than 500 millimeters a year.

The driest parts of the Brazilian semi-arid region receive around 250 mm of rain per year, one-third of the rate observed in the more humid parts of the region.

In Poções, where Nelson Araújo Filho implemented his agroforestry system, the average rainfall rate is 624 mm / year, according to the Weather Spark portal.

Desertified area in the interior of Alagoas, where the phenomenon affects 32.8% of the state territory. (Photo: ASCOM-GOV. DE AL)

For Professor Eunice Maia de Andrade, the fight against desertification requires “a set of different actions and techniques”, which take into account the level of rainfall and the characteristics of each place.

Prejudice and resistance

In recent years, various groups and social movements have conducted courses and experiences in the semi-arid region to encourage the adoption of agroforestry or agroecological systems.

The two concepts are similar and are opposed to the so-called Green Revolution, a set of agricultural techniques that have spread throughout the world since the 1930s and are based on the intensive use of fertilizers, pesticides and mechanization.

Agroecological and agroforestry systems seek to reconcile food production with environmental restoration.

In addition, they value the autonomy of farmers and the use of resources that are already available in the area.

One of the organizations that has spread these practices in the semi-arid region is the Center for Attention and Support for Workers and Alternative Non-Governmental Institutions (Caatinga).

One of the group’s members, Vilmar Luiz Lermen, frequently receives farmers from various states interested in learning the methods and visiting a 15-year-old agroforestry at his farm in Exu, Pernambuco, in northeastern Brazil.

Farmer Vilmar Luiz Lermen’s house surrounded by agroforestry in Exu, in the semi-arid region of Pernambuco. (Photo: Personal archive)

In the semi-arid region, however, as in other parts of the country, there are obstacles to the penetration of these ideas and a reluctance to abandon certain traditional practices.

Nelson Araújo Filho himself faced resistance when he began to implement his agroforestry in Poções.

Some neighbors and relatives protested, saying that the presence of forage cactus (a type of cactus) in the plantation would devalue the area.

This is because this species is widely used as food for goats, whose breeding is associated with poverty in the region.

Dissatisfied people said that instead of palm grass should be planted for oxen, since livestock, on the contrary, is a valued activity.

Thorny vegetation

Farmers who have implemented agroforestry systems in other parts of the semi-arid region are grappling with similar issues.

Agroforestry system implemented 15 years ago in Exu, in the semi-arid region of Pernambuco. (Photo: Personal archive)

Antonio Gomides, who has been cultivating an agroforestry in Crato for a year and a half, in the interior of Ceará, says that many residents are reluctant to adopt his methods because they do not know how to deal with the vegetation typical of the Caatinga in the areas where the systems are implemented. .

Usually, This vegetation is made up of hard and thorny trees that survive on degraded soils, such as jurema, cat’s claw and mameleiro..

When an agroforestry is planted, these trees must be pruned or cut down to make room for other species that help restore the soil and expand the diversity of the system.

“But the farmer, when he goes to prune this thorny vegetation, does not know how to organize the material, so he cuts it and sets it on fire,” says Gomides.

Antonio Gomides França in the agroforestry that he implemented in Crato, Ceará. (Photo: ARIEL GOMES)

The problem is that burning is radically opposed to agroecological concepts, since it leaves the soil exposed to erosion and kills essential microorganisms for plant life, in addition to generating greenhouse gas emissions.

For Gomides, however, with simple techniques and equipment, it is perfectly possible to renounce fire in the semi-arid region and usedar thorny plants to fertilize and protect the soil.

Another advantage of the system in relation to conventional agriculture, he says, is the reduction of risks due to the diversity of species.

While the conventional farmer bets on a few foods, losing everything if it does not rain in the indicated month or if a plague appears, the agroforestry manages a system in which there are harvests throughout the year.

Serial implantation

In the coming months, Gomides intends to implement another agroforestry that he wants to become a reference point in Cariri, Ceará.

Agroforestry implemented by Antonio Gomides França in Crato, in the Cariri region, in Ceará. (Photo: PERSONAL FILE)

According to him, there is great difficulty in the region to find seeds of plants suitable for agroforestry.

Therefore, Gomides wants to create a parent bank of these plants to share with other farmers in the region. The next step, he says, will be to create a “collective force” with residents to implement and manage agroforestry systems serially.

“You arrive with the structure, you implement it, you go to the next area, until you create a popular agroforestry circuit in the region,” he says.

Today Gomides says there is a lack of technical support and government incentives for farmers to migrate into the system.

“Here we are ourselves, digging a hole with our nails,” he says.

