Despite the fact that three-quarters of families consider it essential that environmental topics are taught in educational centers, ecology progresses slowly in the study plans. The Naturaliza project encourages its presence in classrooms

A girl draws during a class with environmental content

Global warming, collapse of biodiversity, contamination of oceans, depletion of resources … The multiplication of crises shows the need for a profound change, a new environmental awareness for a new relationship with nature. Transmitting and raising awareness of the importance of natural balance play a key role in this transformation, experts repeat that protecting and respecting life implies trusting in the power of education. In addition, the pandemic that we began to leave behind has served to increase environmental awareness in the way we live, consume or move. And also when it comes to teaching.

According to the study Environmental education in the family environment carried out by More Than Research for Naturaliza, 72.7% of those surveyed consider that it is essential that environmental education is imparted when choosing a center for their children. “The data say that we are in a climate emergency process that is accelerating in recent years,” says David Gutirrez, geographer and environmental educator, director of the Red Cntabra de Desarrollo Rural, “and that environmental education is basic if we want to carry out transformative actions that really lead to eco-social change “.

The responses also show that the majority of parents believe that learning environmental values ​​contributes to the improvement of teaching and the general training of the youngest, six out of ten respondents affirm that the learning of topics related to the environment arouses curiosity and motivation in children. “The most effective thing is to link children to their closest spaces, daily habits and even known living beings,” explains Gutirrez. “If the effects of climate change or bad practices in ecosystems are related to something they know, it will always be more effective for them to understand the impacts to which human beings are subjected and also to make visible the possible good practices or positive gestures that result in a conservation and improvement of these spaces “.

In this context, initiatives such as Naturaliza arise, the Ecoembes environmental education project, which seeks to promote the presence of the environment in the classrooms of students throughout the country by offering training to teachers and a library of resources for teachers who want to teach with a environmental look. These educational tools are consolidated as a way to respond to the demand of those three-quarters of the surveyed families who, as the More Than Research study shows, considers it relevant that environmental issues are part of their children’s agenda.

UNESCO appeal

Today education systems are not doing enough to foster the knowledge necessary to adapt, act and respond to climate change and environmental crises. According to the UNESCO report ‘Learning for the Planet’, which analyzes the educational plans and curricular frameworks of some 50 countries, more than half make no reference to climate change and only 19% mention biodiversity. “Education must prepare students to understand the current environmental crisis and shape the world of tomorrow,” the document states. “To save our planet, we must transform the way we live, produce, consume and interact with nature.”

The study points to a lack of attention to socio-emotional skills, which are essential for environmental and climate action. In an online survey of some 1,600 teachers and education officials conducted for the study, a third of respondents indicated that environmental issues were not part of their training. “We must base ourselves on that maxim of knowledge to conserve and the most effective thing for environmental protection from the earliest ages is to educate them in nature”, explains David Gutirrez, “that they have regular contact with their nearby ecosystems, that they know how to value the importance to take care of these spaces not simply for the plant or animal conservation, but also for the many benefits that they give themselves in terms of health, economic, emotional, etc “.

UNESCO notes that “the integration of education for sustainable development in all learning programs must be essential everywhere”. To do this, a new goal has been set: make environmental education an essential component of curricula of all countries by 2025. In Spain, the new Education Law (LOMLOE), approved in December 2020, affirms that the educational system “cannot be oblivious to the challenges posed by climate change on the planet, schools must become in a place of custody and care of our environment “. However, the text does not specify how this will will materialize.

The Ministry of the Environment, for its part, has launched an Action Plan for Environmental Education for Sustainability (PAEAS), which includes some steps to promote environmental education within schools, with six operational axes and 61 key actions to be developed by the General State Administration. “What is needed is to provide decent budgets for environmental education, which can carry out educational programs and activities that have continuity and not simple specific actions, without any significance or transformative objective, which are mere greenwashing actions”, Gutirrez summarizes .

