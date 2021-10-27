ESTEBAN URREIZTIETA

Madrid

Updated on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 – 12:05

The Mare Terra Foundation points out that “the main problem continues to be Spain’s extreme dependence on energy.”

Electricity in Madrid.Javi Martnez

One of the main environmental organizations in Spain, the Mare Terra Foundation, is positioned against the measures adopted by the Pedro Sánchez government to intervene in the profits of the electricity companies. Your president, Angel JurezHe maintains, in a letter sent to EL MUNDO, that “the origin of the problem” of the rise in the price of electricity “is systematic and, therefore, cannot be fixed with patches.” In this way, he maintains that “the State Government intends to paste this large patch, which does not solve anything and, in fact, harms those who do not pollute.”

“We cannot cover the holes with little botches, which then fall under their own weight,” emphasizes Jurez. “It is not valid that due to the current emergency pay the consequences who have been doing it well“, he indicates.” We must be clear about things, following the guidelines and policies of the European Union, which are firmly committed to clean and renewable energy, while working towards decarbonization. “

“That Spain intends to establish a decree that clashes head-on with these guidelines leaves me puzzled, or rather concerned,” Jurez reasoned. “And that is why we have contacted, through several letters, with MEPs so that they put the focus on this issue in their respective parliamentary committees.”

The head of Mare Terra also points out that “the main problem continues to be the extreme energy dependence of Spain“.” According to 2020 data, Spain bought 74% of the energy it consumed. It is almost ironic that the country of the sun and the wind in Europe does not generate energy from these magnificent natural resources. ”

Along these lines, he also highlights that “if we continue to depend on fossil energy and buy gas, we will continue to be in someone else’s hands.” Therefore, in his opinion, “the only solution is to bet firmly on clean and renewable energy, without taxes, obstacles or excuses. In these emergencies, the climate and the economy, sustainability and self-consumption,” he suggests.

“Those of us who have been committed to the environment for years now have enough experience and knowledge to understand and analyze complicated situations. In the current context, the climate fight is getting stronger thanks to the awareness of the population. And it is due to the force of the people that the environment is more and more present on the political agenda. “

“In this case I am referring to the energy transition towards clean and renewable energy,” says Jurez. “It is evident that we carry a long lag in terms of renewable energy, not because of the population’s lack of will, but because of the impediments that the highest authorities have interposed for years. “And what is the result?”, he asks himself rhetorically. of the light that ordinary people cannot afford. And that electricity is essential for the right to a dignified life, recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

In the 21st century, we should all have access to electricity. We all agree that the most vulnerable people must be protected, “he concludes.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more