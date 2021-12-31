If eating the grapes and watching the New Year’s Eve Special on TV doesn’t suit you, here is an alternative experience: spending New Year’s Eve with Lara Croft …

He is an icon of video games. One of the first female video game characters to become a worldwide phenomenon. And now you can free download the modern trilogy of Tomb Raider, and keep it forever.

Epic Games Store close your 15 days of daily gifts offering not one, not two, but three high-quality games that are also related.

The modern Tomb Raider trilogy, consisting of three titles: tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Y Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Here you can see a trailer for the latest game:

Is about the full editions with all DLCs and extras, so as not to miss any of the history.

We are before the reboot of the saga, which started in 2013, and which has been quite controversial.

Nobody doubts their quality as games, since they are three adventures of action, exploration and stealth with a good plot, combat and spectacular situations.

But fans of the saga criticize that the original spirit has been lost. The first Tomb Raider were games of exploration, skill and puzzles, where the combat was testimonial.

In the new Tomb Raider it has been imposed combat, stealth, and bloodier and more disturbing scenes, where Lara Croft stops being an explorer archaeologist to become a kind of murderous treasure hunter, closer to the Snake of Metal Gear Solid.

Controversy aside, the three games are spectacular, and you can download for free and keep them forever on the Epic Games Store.

Remember also that until January 6, Epic is discounted 10 euros for each game you buy, to add to the massive discount of the sales, as long as the game costs more than 14.99 euros.

That is to say, if you buy a title for 14.99 euros, it costs you 4.99 euros. Some examples of games with the coupon already discounted:

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – € 19.99 Cyberpunk 2077 – € 19.99 Dead Stranding – € 10.99 Hitman 3 – € 13.99 Borderlands 3 – € 4.99 GTA V Premium Edition – € 4.99 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – € 28.99 Horizon Zero Dawn – € 14.99 Battlefield 2042 – € 29.59 Kena Bridge of Spirits – € 19.99 Jurassic World Evolution 2 – € 31.99 Total War: Warhammer – € 4.99 Darkest Dungeons II- € 11.59 Crisys 3: Remastered – € 10.99 Hot Wheels Unleased – € 24.99 Red Dead Redemption 2 – € 19.99 Disco Elyseum – € 7.99

A great opportunity to expand your library of games, at a good price.