12/20/2021

On at 13:53 CET

The Ministry of Equality has recognized this Monday that the sexist crime of last December 17 in Cantabria, in which a man killed his ex-partner, with a protection order, and his eleven-month-old daughter, is “obviously” a failure of the system that both the Government and the judiciary must analyze.

The delegate of the Government against Gender Violence has said it, Victoria Rosell, at the press conference that he gave together with the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, and the Secretary of State, Angela Rodriguez, to take stock of the policies that the department has carried out this year and those it plans to undertake in 2022.

Asked about what went wrong in this macho murder in the Cantabrian town of Liaño de Villaescusa of the 40-year-old woman and her 11-month-old baby, since the victim had filed a complaint and the aggressor had a restraining order, Rosell wanted start by saying that with this case it has “the breath contained and the heart in a fist”.

The delegate has indicated that the priority is to detect what has gone wrong and recalled that the director of the Civil Guard has announced an investigation of this case, while indicating that neither the victim nor the aggressor had a geolocation device, which is due to a court decision.

“Obviously it is a failure of the system that we have to analyze not only the executive branch, but also the judicial branch,” said Rosell, who has insisted on the need to review the effectiveness of restraining orders without a device and promote the technical means available that work when it comes to detecting breaches of protection orders.