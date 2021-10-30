Courtesy of Erasmus Provence Erasmus Provence

Much has happened since, suddenly, who was the official voice of the sports reality Exatlon United States resigned from the television program that Telemundo transmits due to alleged mistreatment by the production.

The fourth season was running, a particularly difficult one and devastated by COVID-19, when in NowMismo we exclusively published the resignation of Erasmo Provenza, who despite having decided to leave the program, finished the fourth installment like a professional.

Since his resignation, we stopped seeing Erasmo Provenza on television screens and the fifth season of Exatlon United States passed without major inconvenience, with the Venezuelan sports journalist Frederik Oldenburg under the leadership, Provenza has been very active in social networks, in where he shares his day-to-day life as a family man with his wife and young son, but has also made public his feelings regarding his previous work and also his side of history.

Erasmo Provence: No Filters and Ready for New Beginnings

Something that characterizes the Venezuelan sports journalist is his sincerity, and that became evident upon his resignation, when in various digital media programs, and including his own networks, he decided to openly tell what, for him, was mistreatment by from the United States Exatlon production company, Acun Medya.

But for several weeks, Provenza came announcing that Exatlon United States would ultimately have marked a farewell to the traditional media, since it was cooking a new project that would have nothing to do with cameras or narrations, a trade that it practiced for more than 20 years in his native Venezuela, and in the United States.

“Next Monday I will start a new stage in a great company like @syscofoodie as an external sales representative in Coral Gables and South Miami. This will be a new challenge for me away from the media, my comfort zone for almost 20 years. I do not regret it, but it is time to face new challenges in a different and smarter business! Thanks @Sysco for this great opportunity! I will be the best… because I am always the best at what I do !! ” Erasmus Provenza assured, along with a photo with the logo of the new company.

The followers of Provence did not take long to send him their best wishes in this new beginning, where they predict another success in a path that, although it is new, there is credibility and trust in Erasmus so that he can take it with the necessary security to succeed a once again: “God be with you, much success. God works for good.🙏🏻 ”wrote a fervent follower.

What is Sysco Foodie?

According to the social networks of the new company where Erasmo Provenza will work, it is called Sysco Foodie, and “it is the place where food enthusiasts and restaurant professionals go to obtain expert information on food trends, operations of restaurants, recipes and more. “

