Telemundo Erasmo Provenza has been the face of the competition for 4 seasons.

Telemundo’s successful sports reality show, Exatlon United States, has not been without controversy in its five seasons. And although they are currently warming up their engines for their return next year 2022, each event that has been experienced in the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet” has been captured in the minds of the many fans, who once started, are religiously glued to the screen following the passage of each of these strong warriors on their difficult path to achieve the coveted glory, and thus lift that trophy that will crown them as winners.

The fourth and fifth installments: Unprecedented Drama!

The two most recent seasons of Exatlon USA were fraught with controversy never seen before in the history of this competition. Let’s start with the most recent; the last edition of Exatlon United States experienced an endless list of injured athletes, and even suspensions, sanctions and expulsions of several athletes for allegedly “breaking the rules of the program”. It was a long, difficult season, which marked history for being the first time where two winners were crowned: Jeyvier Cintrón and the beloved Norma Palafox.

And if we go back to the fourth season, the drama was extensive and very complex, starting with the COVID-19 outbreak that forced the program to stop for several months, and the sudden resignation of the then presenter, Erasmo Provenza.

Provence, with his resignation from Exatlon, United States uncovered a bomb that had remained in a very low profile, alleging alleged mistreatment of his person and a number of situations that he shared through his social networks and on different platforms, including the YouTube program Chisme No Like, by the Argentine presenter Javier Ceriani.

Exatlon United States production, meanwhile, has gone ahead with the Venezuelan journalist Frederik Oldenburg in the lead. So much so that they are already preparing the sixth season, and while this is happening, Erasmo, in his frankness, shares harsh messages on social networks that lead to asking if they would be directed to the production of the television program that opened the doors to the homes of United States, or even himself.

His last text was a kind of reflection where he remembers his past, and why he decided to abandon it the moment he did, leaving some fans intrigued and others asking him that it is time to leave the past exactly as the past; behind. Before reviewing the message, this is what a follower shared: “Erasmo, already overcome the past, you are torturing yourself. GOD you have control of all yourself you made the decision not to continue in this life there are good and bad things there you know which one takes. But if you continue to remember the past, you will never be happy blessings always.

This is what Erasmus Provenza wrote:

“Here I am.

Sitting in front of a keyboard expressing what I feel without regrets.

Remembering what I did at certain times.

Recalling times that I dreamed of and woke up with.

Because yes, I dreamed, and life allowed me to wake up to realize that what I dreamed I captured.

Few are those who have that opportunity and I am one of those blessed among so many damned.

Or was I really blessed?

Why is it that today I feel cursed?

It’s simple: sometimes you dream blessed things and sometimes cursed things.

And the cursed turns into a nightmare.

The trodden past, the lived remembered but not forgotten.

But yes, I was forgotten by those who clung to my side because they felt compelled.

Those so many Judass who shook my hand and then wiped it off.

I wish they had cleansed their soul in such a way.

But no. So they live. Wanting to be right with God and with the Devil.

Those are the fake ones with whom you commune on a daily basis.

Those who dress in silk but still monkeys stay.

They are the same ones who affirmed solidarity, support and brotherhood but at the same time they saw you as the “asshole on duty”.

The one that was fashionable because it adapted to fashion.

But after this I gave up on fashions because they expire.

Like the “brotherhood” of those who saw me as the “asshole on duty.”

Because you, “brothers”, are assholes without shifts and without expiration date.

But don’t worry!

They will find their “asshole on duty” and they will make him feel like a brother but deep down they know that he is the “asshole on duty.”

But will he know its harsh reality?

If you are smart, read these lines. If not, let your ignorance prescribe.

And so I say goodbye. Sitting in front of a keyboard after expressing what I feel without regrets.

Leaving in the past what I did at certain times.

Recalling times I dreamed of and focusing on new dreams.

And since you know me and my story, do you think I will not fulfill those other dreams? “

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories