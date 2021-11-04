Photo: Photo by Ylanite Koppens from Pexels / Pexels

With age, our body undergoes various changes and, along with them, sexual resistance also undergoes alterations. It is no secret that every day more people experience a decrease in libido or erectile dysfunction. The truth is that throughout our lives there are various factors that influence the level of sexual desire, which are related to age, stress level and emotional state. One of the most worrying conditions for the male population is erectile dysfunction: it is a condition that deteriorates the emotional health and safety of men, as well as having serious consequences for life as a couple. It usually occurs in early middle age and is considered to be a serious problem that affects some 30 million men in the United States.

Erectile dysfunction (impotence) is the inability to get and keep an erection firm enough to have sex. Although, having the support of a specialist is essential; exist magnificent natural allies that are a great complement in the treatment and that are also related to virtues to enhance sexual desire. In addition, it is possible to have an active sexual life throughout our lives following a healthy lifestyle: exercise and the right type of food will be key to having a better sexual performance. Specifically, we took on the task of selecting the best natural drinks to increase male sexual stamina and enjoy your sexual life healthily.

Aloe vera is one of the most valued medicinal plants of all time, is associated with immense health benefits and is one of the best allies for treating digestive and skin conditions. The good news is that it is also a great ally to enhance sexual life, it is characterized by its benefits for increase the production of testosterone which is the main male sex hormone. Prevents erectile dysfunction. Aloe vera has the ability to regulate blood circulation, which helps to have longer lasting erections. Experts recommend starting the day with a glass of fresh aloe vera juice to increase sexual energy and libido. In addition, it is the most hydrating.

In recent months, numerous references have come to light that talk about the benefits of pomegranate juice for men’s health and specifically to improve the functioning of the prostate, in addition to combating the inflammation characteristic of an enlarged prostate. Specifically, there is a study that has shown that pomegranate juice has the potential to improve erectile dysfunction as it contains a high concentration of antioxidants and with it the ability to improve blood circulation. Pomegranate juice can also reduce the risk of heart disease and is a great natural ally in fighting free radicals, which are so closely associated with chronic diseases.

As incredible as it may be, a glass of milk is an exceptional ally for sexual health. In fact, there is a popular custom in which newlyweds are given a glass of milk on their wedding night. The main reason is your powerful content of essential nutrients, which promote good hormonal function and thereby increase sexual desire. In addition, milk offers instant energy therefore boosting performance.

One of the most accessible, simple and powerful superfoods of the moment, are bananas. And it is that it is a fruit that represents a complex nutritional formula, they are satiating and are full of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Specifically, they are rich in a enzyme known as bromelain, and that is why integrating them into the daily diet can improve sexual energy and libido. Experts recommend consuming a banana smoothie with milk every day to improve sexual health and boost desire, the main reason contains vitamins and nutrients, which provide energy and stamina.

Watermelon is not only one of the most representative fruits of summer, a powerful natural moisturizer and diuretic, it is one of the staples in the male diet. The main reason lies in its content in an amino acid called L-citrulline, which has the potential to strengthen your erection. The L-citrulline present in watermelon is converted into L-arginine in the body and this compound stimulates the production of nitric oxide, indispensable to improve circulation; in this way, the cells receive more oxygen, in order to avoid problems in the urinary tract and improve erection. That is why a glass of fresh watermelon juice is the best help to enhance an erection.

