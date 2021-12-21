Eréndira ibarra He is breaking glass ceilings and fulfilling his dreams. Having worked on a variety of hit Netflix series, including La Ingobernable alongside Kate del Castillo, and Sense8, where he met the iconic Wachowski sistersThe actress will debut this December in the long-awaited sequel The Matrix Resurrections as Lexy; your entry letter to one of the most successful and beloved franchises in the world.

First released in 1999, The Matrix was a story of facing immeasurable obstacles. It is a film that many fans cherish, one that has become a banner for a variety of minorities and communities located in locations around the world. Eréndira will star alongside veterans of the franchise Keanu reeves Y Carrie-Anne Moss, along with a large set of stars such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, among others. Ibarra refers to the cinematographic experience as something magical and diverse, a space where the cast and crew work hand in hand to create the stuff of dreams.

Eréndira was born in San José, California, and grew up in the film and television industry, thus achieving her necessary share of experiences within Mexican and American productions. She is an actress who knows the business well, who understands the peculiarities of each scenario. No matter the project, the country she is in, the genre or the plot of the project she is working on, she achieves the goal and leaves her mark.

The actress cares about diversity, on and off the set, something that she will develop further into soon, as she begins producing her own projects. His priority is to defend Mexico and Latin America, giving a voice to those people in the world that we rarely see portrayed in stories made for film and television. She hopes to diversify the spaces, thus creating more real and meaningful stories.

HELLO! USES spoke with Eréndira about her work and admiration for the Wachowskis, and her interest in storytelling. He also shared his excitement for the launch of The Matrix Resurrections and his involvement in one of his all-time favorite franchises. Finally, she revealed what her professional plans are for the future, which include producing projects based in Mexico and always being attentive to play an exciting and stimulating role.

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ is one of the most important releases of the year, definitely the one we are most excited about, how was your experience working on set?

My experience on set was a kind of ‘deja vu’ because a lot of the crew had worked on ‘Sense8’ and it was like coming home. Getting back to our family, with some new elements like Keanu and Carrie-Anne, of whom I am a huge fan. So it was a beautiful dynamic. I like to think of it as the union of two families; the Matrix family and the Sense8 family, and creating a beautiful, truly safe and diverse space where we can tell this extraordinary story.

Was there a moment on set where you said, “Wow, I’m in The Matrix”?

Every day. I always tell Lana [Lana Wachowski, la directora] I’ve never been with someone who gives me so many “pinch me to see if it’s true” moments in my life. Being on set, I remember the first day walking into rehearsals and just watching Keanu and Carrie-Anne train. I literally locked myself in the bathroom to cry. I still do it. Now that the movie is out and I know I’m in it, I keep thinking “I’m in the Matrix. I can not believe it”.