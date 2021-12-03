On exactly 30 days Mayor Bill de Blasio will pass the keys to command of New York City to current Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who is expected in the coming days to unveil the first names of a government team that will have to face a long chain of crisis that has its greatest trigger in the pandemic. In fact, this week the recovery of the Big Apple is once again tested by the appearance of the new omicron variant.

Adams will be sworn in as the 110th mayor of the Big Apple on January 1 and since his victory speech has clearly demarcated that his priorities will be to make the city a more inclusive and fair space for minorities. And, as a priority, put a I curb rising criminal violence.

From now on, voters, community organizations, politicians and analysts presume that Adams and his team will receive a city where they will have to walking on several “tightropes”.

“There is a lot of hope. Some mayors start with one or two challenges, he will start with half a dozen, from public safety, to budget problems and public housing ”he analyzed local media David greenfield who heads the Met Council anti-poverty group.

A woman in NYPD?

Although the new elected municipal president pointed out that after Thanksgiving he would share the first names of his ‘team’, one of the greatest expectations revolves around who will lead the New York City Police Department (NYPD) America’s largest police force.

According to journalistic versions, shared by NY1, there is a possibility that a woman occupies that position, which would be an unprecedented event in the history of the Uniformada since its creation in 1845.

Unofficially, the department head Juanita holmes, the boss Judith Harrison, the deputy director Donna jones and the head of transport Kim Royster, they would be being considered.

Other informants point out that the transition team is “tracking” profiles throughout the country, to recruit the better options in all positions.

In that sense, Richard Aborn, Chairman of the New York City Citizens Commission Against Crime, describes that the next police commissioner will have a “Full plate” From the beginning.

“It is an important appointment and whoever is appointed will have monumental challengesAborn opined.

Another key position within the dynamics of municipal government is the head of the New York City Department of Education for Education (DOE), which is synonymous with managing the largest and most diverse school district in the entire country, with more than a million students from public schools.

Already this week, Meisha Porter, current Chancellor of Education, announced that he will leave office when Mayor Bill de Blasio’s term comes to an end.

His departure paves the way for the new mayor to select a new school principal. New York media agreed this Thursday that all roads lead to David Banks, a director of the Eagle Academy Foundation and who has served the DOE for 20 years, assume that position.

Although it is almost natural for rumors about key positions in a new government administration to be highlighted, Adams himself has stressed that his “transition team will turn policy objectives into actionable plans, recruit and screen talented candidates for senior positions and it will absorb the opinions of opinion leaders, experts and everyday New Yorkers. “

Who will lead the largest police force in the country? it is still unknown. (Photo: .)

And Hispanics?

Councilor Ydanis Rodríguez who has been one of the most important allies for the mayor-elect in his connection to Hispanic neighborhoods, ensures that the new municipal executive branch will have the presence of Hispanic leadership and professionals in key positions in the different agencies.

“There is a new process of understanding the city that Adams embodies. It is focusing on the most vulnerable communities, to achieve specific policies to increase opportunities, overcome poverty and work for safer spaces for all”, Commented the Dominican politician.

Adams, after a few hours of being elected as president of the ‘capital of the world’, which includes the five counties with the greatest ethnic diversity on the planet, took a flight to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

“That already sends a message by itself. Not only for the Caribbean, but for immigrants and for Latinos in general. It is the first time that an elected mayor shows this interest even before taking office. And that is a good sign for the millions of Hispanics who live in the Big Apple ”, he added.

With what resources?

One of the most disturbing questions in this process of change of command, are the budget coffers that the new president will receive, after several fiscal periods in which De Blasio reported a resource deficit, among other reasons, of course “Blocking of federal funds” that the Trump Administration maintained with New York.

This Wednesday the outgoing mayor himself made it clear that the White House received “Good news” to alleviate that tax gap in the next 2022.

“The new budget and federal reliefs provide very strong reserves to protect New York City for the future., while I give up the responsibility to protect the city to our elected mayor Eric Adams ”, he considered.

The City would count according to the budgetary perspectives, at the end of last November, with $ 5.1 billion in reserves, including the $ 1 billion emergency fund.

It was estimated that in the year when Adams would debut as mayor, would inherit a deficit that would exceed $ 4 billion, with the premise of facing a chain of new challenges in the face of the economic and social devastation caused by COVID-19.

“Now it’s down to $ 2.9 billion. That is a level that can be tackled and it is manageable. This is very good news. We know the challenges in the years to come are manageable. We have a lot of history that tells us that ”, de Blasio said.

The City’s new budget has reached $ 102.8 billion due to new federal aid schemes.

A fire to put out

The De Blasio Administration made it mandatory that the entire Mayor’s office workforce totaling more than 300,000 workers, including police officers, educators and firefighters received their vaccines against COVID-19, becoming one of the most stormy chapters in recent union history in the Big Apple.

With 92% of the City’s labor force, with at least one dose, and with trade unions still struggling with this measure, the new municipal chief will inevitably meet another “Fire to put out.”

Municipal union spokespersons who preferred to keep their name in reserve told The newspaper That battle is undoubtedly far from over, taking into account that the new administration will have to make decisions about booster doses.

Adams has made it clear that he agrees with the mandatory injection policies, but would have opened a compass of “negotiation” with the unions.

The Puerto Rican Carlos Rodríguez has been a resident of Lower Manhattan for more than 40 years: “Today for whatever reason this city is in chaos” (Photo: F. Martínez)

“!This is a chaos!”

For other analysts and organizations that work closely with communities that have been doubly hit by the public health crisis, when it comes to getting the accounts, one must first put on the table: the most vulnerable New Yorkers.

This is how he considers it Theo Oshiro, co-director of Make The Road New York (MTRNY), one of the largest community-based organizations advocating for immigrant groups in the city.

“We are optimistic that, in partnership with community advocates and the City Council most progressive ever elected“We can accomplish great things, but we must continue to work to ensure that the City has a clear separation between its duties and immigration enforcement.”

In the comments on every corner and in all the rigorous opinion polls, criminal violence, chaos on the Subway, high rental costs, and post-pandemic recovery They are the main anguish of New Yorkers.

As the Puerto Rican Carlos Rodríguez, a resident of Lower Manhattan: “The city has turned into chaos where criminals are no longer afraid of the police, people go down to the subway with fear and whether it is because of the pandemic or not, and New York is not the same. As a voter I hope the new mayor changes this! “

In transition

Eric Adams, is a former NYPD captain who will be sworn in as the second African-American mayor of the Big Apple.Adams, 61 years old, currently president of the Brooklyn district and former state senator, will take the reins of Bill de Blasio, whose second term was marked by the effects of the pandemic. The mayor-elect has chosen to nine New Yorkers to co-chair your transition team United Way President and CEO Sheena Wright, CUNY Chancellor Félix Matos Rodríguez, 32BJ SEIU President Kyle Bragg, and Goldman Sachs CFO Stephen Scherr are among the co-chairs. it has not been made official no name for positions in your executive team. Only journalistic versions.