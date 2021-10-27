10/27/2021 at 4:20 PM CEST

.

Eric García, Pedri, Ferrán Torres, Bryan Gil and Ansu Fati They were included in the Gold Eleven of the men’s category of the Soccer Draft awards, while in the women’s team players were selected as Misa Rodríguez, Laia Aleixandri, Athenea del Castillo and Amaiur Sarriegi.

The goalkeeper Arnau tenas (Barcelona), the defenders Victor Gomez (Spanish), Juan Miranda (Real Betis), Hugo Guillamón (Valencia), the midfielder Unai Victor (Athletic Club) and the forward Abel ruiz (Sporting de Lisboa) complete the men’s team published by Futbol Draft this Wednesday.

Eleven of the women are complemented by the defenders Ona Batlle (Manchester United), Olga Carmona (Real Madrid), Berta Pujadas (Valencia), the midfielders Rosa Marquez (Real Betis), Teresa Abelleira (Real Madrid), Candela Andújar (Barcelona) and Nerea Eizagirre (Real society).

The main novelty of the 15th edition of this delivery has been the creation of the Prize Iñaki Sánchez that honors the coach who has most promoted youth football and that in his debut was awarded to Xabi Alonso, coach of Real Sociedad B, a team with which he achieved promotion to the second category of Spanish professional football.

The first team of the men’s San Sebastian team and the women’s Sevilla were awarded as the clubs that have most promoted their quarries, while the ‘Prize for Values’, another of those released this year, was awarded to the Adrian Granado -juvenile of the ‘Atleti’ who left football for health reasons- and Laia Aleixandri, player of the mattress club.

The Futbol Draft Technical Committee is made up of all the Spanish coaches of the lower categories, both men and women, as well as members of LaLiga, the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE), the Spanish Association of Soccer Agents (AEAF) and other training football experts in Spain.