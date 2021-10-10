10/10/2021 at 11:46 PM CEST

Eric Garcia became one of the involuntary protagonists of Spain’s defeat against France (1-2) in the UEFA Nations League final. The center-back was immersed in the controversial play that certified the French triumph, the goal in a clear offside position by Kylian Mbappé that Anthony Taylor conceded at the request of the VAR because he considered that the Blaugrana had played the ball before the forward’s reception from PSG.

“There is a pass behind my back and I touch the ball with the cue, but Mbappé is offside,” explains Eric Garcia, who reveals the conversation he had with the English referee: “He tells me that I intend to play the ball, that I would have had to move away and that Mbappé controlled it, that is the rule“. The Barça center-back disagreed with that interpretation:” I think it’s clearly offside. A defender can never be turned away. Hopefully in the future they change this rule. Tonight can no longer be “.

Controversy on the sidelines, Eric Garcia valued the match completed by Spain: “We had a great game. They had their moments, but we have been good and we have had opportunities to at least force extra time. It was a shame that they tied us so quickly“.

The blaugrana was grateful to Luis Enrique for having him and his teammates for the support they show him in the Spanish team: “The coach shows a lot of confidence in me and I try to give it back to him. I’m sad about how the defeat has been. Touch follow. We have a generation that is very strong and some veterans who are top in the world. Now there are two very important games for the World Cup. “

Eric Garcia assured that the start of the season has not diminished his confidence: “I always have confidence, be here or at Barça. I know the mistakes I make and the things I have to improve. I am focused on my work, listening to those who try to improve me “..