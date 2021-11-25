It is no secret to anyone that the love triangle lived by Paulina Rubio, Erik Rubín and Alejandra Guzmán was one of the most talked about more than 20 years ago, just when the stars were part of Timbiriche.

It should be noted that the rivalry between the Mexican singers became a whole pop culture in Mexico, as it gave way to two of their greatest hits: “Mío” by Paulina Rubio and “Hey Güera” on the side of the rocker.

Nowadays, Rubín and Legarreta are one of the most stable couples on the small screen in Mexico, but several years ago, the singer was known for being a “Don Juan” and meeting the most beautiful famous couples of that time.

To recap a little, almost thirty years have passed since the famous Timbiriche love triangle, which starred Erik Rubín, Paulina Rubio and Alejandra Guzmán.

The singer had an affair with the two stars more than 20 years ago. Photo: IG / erikrubinoficial

Last September it was Mía and Nina Rubín’s father who shared with TV Azteca’s “Ventaneando” how the relationship was with both stars of the Mexican music industry.

“What happens is that he was with Alejandra. It had had something to do with Paulina, but then I started hanging out with Alejandra and put a pause on Paulina. Then I finished with Paulina ”, the musician recalled.

But now, the singer made more emphasis on his relationship with the blonde, as he assures that it was one of the most intense and passionate relationships he had in his childhood.

The singer has always shown off to his girlfriends of youth. Photo: IG / erikrubinoficial

The meeting between Andrea Legarreta and Paulina Rubio

A few weeks ago, the interpreter of “I am not that woman”, appeared in the kingdom of Andrea Legarreta. Televisa, and was as a special guest on the morning of the television, “Hoy”, where the actress is a host.

And it is that keeping the wife and former love of the singer in the same forum began to raise several speculations within the fans, because it was Legarreta herself who welcomed him to the program and presented it.

It should be noted that the behavior of both women was quite civilized, but there are some fans who claim that the singer did behave somewhat despotic with his ex’s wife.

The uncomfortable moment generated a lot of morbidity on the part of the fans. Photo: IG / programahoy

But now, it was the singer who decided to break the silence and make some fiery statements about one of his most notorious romances.

Erick Rubín and Paulina Rubio

The Mexican singer was a guest on Yordi Rosado’s YouTube program, where she shared that the Mexican had been her soul mate from youth, in addition to ensuring that she never had a fight for him with someone else, because she thought that he only had eyes for her.

After these statements, it was the singer and former member of Timbiriche who shared in a press conference how well he had with the interpreter in his younger years.

“Well imagine, in those times, at those ages, everything that you don’t live. And yes, my Pau and I had a very intense, very funny, very passionate relationship. But, the truth is that all this has resulted in a very beautiful relationship, “revealed the singer at a press conference.

The star has fond memories of the singer. IG / paulinarubio

Regarding the uncomfortable meeting that his wife and his ex-partner had, the singer assured that Andrea understands his past and has never been afraid of it and that he maintains a good relationship with his ex-girlfriends.

“Maybe there are closed people who are affected by what their partner went through 10, 15, 20 or 30 years ago, but the truth is that we don’t. Andrea has a very good friendship with all my exes, ”he told the media.

The couple has always supported each other at all times. Photo: IG / erikrubinoficial

