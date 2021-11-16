Paulina Rubio: Erik Rubín was her “soul mate”, after going to TODAY | INSTAGRAM

Recently the famous mexican singer Paulina Rubio was visiting the morning show of Televisa TODAY and presenting his return to music, a new album, new presentations and of course a new stage for his life as an artist.

Just when the show was on, many viewers and Internet users were noticing that the interpreter did not turn to see Andrea Legarreta, many considering that it was only something technical and that she normally turns to the right, in the same way Andrea was defending herself saying that she was the guest and that she could turn wherever she wanted.

However, new information has now been uncovered thanks to your invitation to the Youtube from Yordi Pinkish, he would not confess to me one of his most intense stages in life, his relationship with Erik Rubin, current husband From Legarreta.

Well, this way, as many Internet users quickly joined the threads and considered that perhaps that is why he did not turn to see Andrea on the morning show on Televisa, although many others continue to think that it was only a coincidence.

The interview host was asking Paulina questions about Alejandra Guzmán and her song “That man is mine”, commenting that if they were really fighting for Rubin’s love.

Paulina replied “no, I never fought for Erick, I thought he was my responsibility, so he was good enough for me, rather he had to do the math, he didn’t even know he was deciding.”

Rubio considers that she was the one who had Erick in love, she also added that when participating in Timbiriche she thought that “It was his soul mate”, saying “Love with Erick was something very, it was my soul mate in some way. We were very young and we were like water with oil ”, he assured.

“Erik was tremendous,” assures Paulina, although the singer assures that she was even more tremendous, she expressed between mischievous laughter.

They also commented on how the relationship ended: “a moment when we could no longer stay together, we had an hour in the car and he, as he is, and me too, the talk was going nowhere and someone had to stop the car or get off, it was too much, “he concluded.

