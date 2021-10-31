Erika Buenfil and the memory of Luis Miguel: A blue prince | Instagram

Erika Buenfil is not only the queen of the screens, the popular “queen of tik tok“, he has become a prominent figure on the platforms and reveals, he also had a past of which he keeps beautiful memories with Luis Miguel: “A prince charming “.

The “TV actress”, Erika Buenfil, is one of the most recognized personalities in the artistic world for her talent and beauty, so it is not surprising that at some point in his career, Luis Miguel has also been captivated by the actress.

Erika Buenfil she would confess to being invited to a Yordi program details after the past meetings she had with him “Sun of Mexico”.

As is known, the interpreter of “The unconditional”Has established himself with a great career in the world of music, however, his fame as a singer has also competed with his enormous popularity with women.

Until today, a large part of the most famous conquests in the life of Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri has been known, however, it has been Erika Buenfil herself who has surprised everyone by revealing that she would not resist the charms of the interpreter, with whom lived a “fairy tale”, He says.

Teresa de Jesús Buenfil López who has worked as an actress on television, theater, film and even in the music industry revealed part of what was her short love story with the acclaimed artist of origin Puerto Rican.

“A fairytale”

The one who was the protagonist of novels like “True loves“Three women, Marisol among many others in whom she has collaborated, reveals” she was courted by the singer with the most beautiful smile and whom she describes as a true gentleman “

The appointments with the “divo from Mexico”They were so perfectly planned that it made them a unique experience, he pointed out.

She, Buenfil López, would point out that he made her feel like in a fairy tale, since every time they went out together, he took care of every detail to make it seem like an incredible story.

As revealed in an interview, the screen collaborator was too young at that time to know how perfect a man was, however, it was clear to her that “Luismi” did everything to please her in each of the appointments and even He sang songs of his liking.

The collaborator of various programs including, “Simulators”,“ La Rosa de Guadalupe ”,“ Erika ”,“ Xe-Tu ”and a guest on programs like“ Hoy ”and many others, she shared some of her best experiences during her youth.

At that time, Luis Miguel was considered one of the top stars of the show of the moment and several of the most famous women on the screen were flattered to go out with him.

Some of those who have told their story have agreed that during the time they were with the “star king” they received a treatment of queens, for Erika Buenfil was no exception, she also added, nothing was forced by the artist, his way of being it was natural.

Every detail and being able to plan every moment they would spend together on dates, he described.

“Dating a prince charming”

Despite having the ability to decide if he was the perfect man, he made it clear that every time he saw her he had a detail for her, so he did not hesitate to compare him with prince charming, so much so that he did not hesitate to say that there were some of his best experiences throughout his life.

Buenfil assured that nothing was forced by the singer, but that this was his way of being, it was part of his natural charm each of the details and the power to plan each moment that they were going to spend together during the dates.