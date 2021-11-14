PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (November 13, 2021) – Erika Cruz Hernández (13-1, 3 KOs) will play her WBA featherweight world crown against Melissa Esquivel (12-1-1, 4 KOs) on Friday, February 26. November at the International Convention Center in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico. The event, which will be the latest in a new series of fight nights on Mexican soil presented by Matchroom and DAZN with Canelo Promotions and Clase y Talento, will be broadcast live on DAZN.

In April this year, Cruz snatched the title from former champion Jelena Mrdienovich, ending the Canadian boxer’s five-year reign. Cruz won by scorecard after seven rounds due to an accidental head butt.

This first defense of ‘Dynamite’ will be his first fight under new promoter Eddie Hearn and will be the first step toward unification fights at 126 pounds. The 31-year-old will be able to have world champions like Amanda Serrano and Sarah Mahfoud on her radar if she comes out with her hand up to her compatriot on November 26.

“I am very excited to defend my world championship in my debut with Matchroom and in my home country,” stated Cruz. “I want to put on a great performance and show the world that I am the best female boxer in the featherweight division.”

Esquivel, who will get his first starting shot, will be in the biggest night of his career and will return after three wins in a row, the last of which occurred in April in his first 10-round bout. Esquivel promises to deliver everything in the ring to ensure Cruz’s reign is short.

“I’m ready for this fight with Erika,” Esquivel said. “I have been training very hard. We did camp in Mexico City and now we are finishing the training in Sinaloa. We have been training for a long time, so I am ready and well prepared for what is coming. “

“Erika is a very strong fighter,” Esquivel continued. “We have known each other since the amateurs. I have a lot of respect for her and for all that she has accomplished. We will surely put on a great show for all the fans. I hope to come out with victory that night. I have a lot to gain. This is a great opportunity for my professional career. This November 26, I will leave everything in the ring. “

In the co-main event, Angel Fierro (18-1, 14 KOs), who will also fight for the first time under his new promoter Eddie Hearn, will face Cristian Bielma (18-3-1, 7 KOs) for the lightweight championship of the NABO. Joselito Velázquez (13-0-1, 9 KOs), the undefeated flyweight boxer and member of the Mexican team for the 2016 Olympics, will return to Gabriel Valenzuela (24-2-1, 14 KOs).

Additional backup bouts will be announced shortly.

“What an action-packed weekend toasting live on DAZN!” Said promoter Eddie Hearn. “Women’s boxing is hot right now and world title fights rarely disappoint. I think Erika and Melissa will produce fireworks. Erika is very talented and she will want to show it in her first title defense, but Melissa will have her first shot at the world championship and she has everything to win in Puerto Vallarta. “

“You also have to pay close attention to Ángel Fierro and all the talented fighters who will be part of what promises to be a great card in Mexico just one day before Teofimo López defends his world titles in New York. It will be another must-see weekend of action on DAZN. ”

Ticket information will be announced shortly.