01/04/2022 at 17:10 CET

One of the best ways to start 2022 is by watching Christian eriksen training with practically all normality and sounding to return to sign for a team. After suffering a heart attack and vanishing on the pitch in the last European Championship, the Dane managed to recover and was implanted with a defibrillator. A device that is not legalized in the Italian Serie A and that forced the midfielder and Inter to break the contract that united them a few weeks ago.

Fortunately for Eriksen, this does not happen in other major leagues and his manager has put him back in the orbit of the soccer market. “You have done all the checks and the results were so good that we hope you will participate in a group training with a & rdquor; team,” said Martin Schoots. “Italy is one of the only countries where he cannot play. In other countries it is different. He terminated his contract with Inter and now we can look forward, Christian is very ambitious. ”

One of the first options that sounded months ago was a possible return to Ajax. In the Eredivisie it is allowed to play with a defibrillator and in fact, there is already a case in the team, Daley Blind. In addition to Ajax, the Premier League is also vigilant. Eriksen already played in England with Tottenham’s elastic. He has played 226 Premier League games in which he scored 51 goals and provided 67 assists. In London, without a doubt, it was where he showed his best footballing level.

The Premier, however, is not the only option. The ‘Telegraph’ points out that Monaco is also interested in the signing of the Danish midfielder. In France, the Netherlands or England, The best of the news is that Eriksen is looking for a team to resume his career. He has a lot of football left in his boots.