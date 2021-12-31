12/31/2021 at 1:16 PM CET

Marc del rio

Christian eriksen froze football fans after his fading in the last Eurocup. The Danish footballer fell collapsed to the ground in one of the most shocking images that 2021 leaves, although luckily for the midfielder, that episode is a thing of the past.

Eriksen belonged until a few weeks ago to the discipline of Inter Milan, but Italian football regulations, which make it impossible for a player with a defibrillator implanted can play games, made the link between club and player break. And now, waiting for the winter transfer window to open, the midfielder is training in Switzerland.

Eriksen trains with Chiasso, from the Swiss third

FC Chiasso, of the Swiss Promotion League (third division), has opened the doors of its facilities to an Eriksen who is working on achieving an optimal form for the second half of the season. Some Swiss media such as ‘Le Matin’ or the ‘RSI’ suggest that this destiny is temporary, and that in no case will the Dane play with the Swiss team for the remainder of the season since he has on the table First name team deals.

Eriksen’s future: return to the Premier or return to Ajax?

It is not yet clear what Eriksen’s fate may be, but to this day they are two are the propositions that the footballer has. The first would be the back to the Premier League, where he already played hand in hand with Tottenham between 2013 and 2020. The second would be the return to the team in which he stood out before the Spurs call, a Ajax Eriksen joined the U19 in 2009 and left in 2013 for London.

His return to the pitch, one of the football news for 2022

The fate that the footballer finally chooses remains to be seen, but Seeing Eriksen on the pitch will be one of the best football news of 2022.