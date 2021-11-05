11/04/2021 at 18:53 CET

Artur Lopez

Erling Braut Haaland watched helplessly from the box as the Ajax again passed over his team, Borussia Dortmund, in the Champions League. The German team lost the option of qualifying as first in the group after losing for the second time in a row against the Dutch team. Marco Rose’s men occupy third place in group C, tied at six points with Sporting CP. The Tremonia team will face the life or death duel against the Portuguese without the Norwegian giant, with a hip flexor injury that will get longer than expected.

While Borussia avoided publicizing Haaland’s period of absence, press leaks slid the possibility of a comeback in the momentous Bundesliga duel against Bayern Munich on December 4. The coach only confirmed at a press conference the loss of the Nordic footballer after the first Champions League match against Ajax “for a few weeks”, Unspecified.

The first hit of reality came from former player Jan Aage Fjörtoft, close to Haaland’s family and who anticipated that “The game against Ajax may have been the Norwegian’s last in the remainder of the year.” The secrecy in the black-yellow club did not confirm or deny these statements from a source very close to the environment of the precocious Dortmund star.

But Haaland’s father Alf-Inge did the rest, with a few claims that fell like a jug of cold water among fans: “It would be an advantage if he could play a few games before Christmas, but that is highly unlikely. He is doing relatively well in the recovery, under the circumstances, but he will be out of the game for a while. We will have to see how it evolves day by day. “. Just a few weeks after reappearing from his muscle problems, the Norwegian star was injured again. This time, the longest loss in his meteoric career.

Although he has participated in only six games after ten days in the Bundesliga, his short participation with Borussia has not prevented Haaland from occupying the second position in the race for the top scorer, with a stellar figure of nine goals. He has also provided three assists, in addition to a hat-trick in the German Cup and a goal against Besiktas in the Champions League. Injuries represent the only opponent who can stop Erling Braut Haaland. It would be a miracle if Borussia kept their flagship next summer, with the eagerness of all the greats of Europe to sign a probable successor to Cristiano and Messi.