This Monday Red Sox from Boston and Astros of Houston were measured in the game 3 of the Serie from Championship of the American League, where everything happened in the 12-3 victory of the red-legged ones over the siderales, enjoying hits, mistakes and others that make it clear how the Playoffs of the Major League Baseball – MLB.

To get into context, first of all in this meeting, the fans were the ones who made themselves felt, first booing the Venezuelan Altuve and then one of them making fun of Carlos Correa, this after a punch and where it was baptized “the hour of the punch” This after the gesture of the Puerto Rican after he hit a home run at the beginning of this series.

Fans

From the second inning, things opened up in Game 3 between the Red Sox and Astros, where they scored up to six runs, including a Kyle Schwarber Grand Slam, which came after a costly second base error by Venezuelan José Altuve, being his second sin of the present series in the Major League Baseball Playoffs, season 2021.

Error

Grand slam

ALSO, it didn’t work for Dusty Baker to send Mexican José Urquidy to the hill, who left the game after 1.2 innings of work, receiving five hits, the same number of runs, where he walked two and only one strikeout, one exit without bad doubt for this right-hander.

Then second baseman Christian Arroyo joined the party and blurted out for the Green Monster, taking her home run to put the game at that point by 9-0, and only the fourth inning was played.

ARRO𝐘𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎 pic.twitter.com/hC2X5C8íritu – Red Sox (@RedSox) October 19, 2021

JD Martinez

The Cuban hit three home runs in the current MLB 2021 Playoffs and put the game 12-3 in the sixth inning

JD Martinez – Boston Red Sox (3) * pic.twitter.com/K6AQgsqe4V – MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) October 19, 2021

Rafael “Carita” Devers

The Dominican hit a home run and posted final figures of 12-3. Additionally, Devers sets the MLB record for the player with the most RBIs in the Playoffs before his 25th birthday, with a total of 25 charters.

Rafael Devers joins the home run party. pic.twitter.com/wM8NzUyvzT – Morning Blitz (@Morning_Blitz) October 19, 2021

Home run record thanks to Grand Slams

The kings of base loaded home runs in the Playoffs are the Red Sox

Eduardo Rodriguez

The Venezuelan worked for six innings, receiving five hits, three runs, without walks and a total of seven strikeouts and also starred in something quite curious with Carlos Correa and his manager Alex Cora.

Alex Cora was not pleased with Eduardo Rodríguez after he mocked Carlos Correa. pic.twitter.com/QCSHEz7lfE – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 19, 2021

That’s how the game ended, courtesy of Hunter Renfroe

The outfielder put an end to a real game in right field after a hit by Carlos Correa.