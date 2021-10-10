The roster of fighters of the UFC is rich in stories that go beyond the octagon and one of them is that of Eryk Anders, who before being one of the stars of the cage played American football. Also known by the nickname of ‘Ya Boi ‘ Behind this giant of 185 centimeters and 84 kilos of weight and 33 years, there is a fighter made for him, who despite losing his last fight to the fighter Krzysztof Jotko, has a powerful punch feared in the cage, as the name of the scene in which the fights are carried out is known.

Eryk Anders was born by chance on a basis of the United States Air Force in the Philippines, where her mother was then. As a sophomore in high school he moved to San antonio, texas, where he played football for the Smithson Valley High School.

After graduating, Anders started at the University of Alabama in 2006, playing from 2006 to 2009 as ‘linebacker’ for Crimson tide, reaching the BCS National Championship of the year 2009 against Longhorns of Texas. After college, he signed a free agent contract with the Cleveland browns of the National Football League (NFL), also playing in the Canadian Football League (CFL) and in the Arena Football, before trading the football for UFC gloves.



It was thought that he was going to make his fortune in the NFL, but in the end he was seduced by mixed martial arts

Probably, the good start in mixed martial arts is what made him convinced that he wanted to try to carve out a future in this field, and for this he started from the bottom. He began his careers as an amateur in the luck of the fight in 2012, as an amateur, leading to dispute a total of 22 fights, before defeating like a cyclone to Josh rasberry in his first professional match. It lasted just 40 seconds.

‘Ya Boi’ is a fighter involved with his community

After this brilliant debut, Anders – who is married to the English teacher Yasmin, also a lover of gyms – he followed the usual path until he reached the Champions League of mixed martial arts, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), after going through the Bellator MMA and the Legacy Fighting Alliance.

And, as happened in his first professional fight, the first time this middleweight warrior locked himself in the cage – July 23, 2017 – he stepped over his rival, the Brazilian Rafael Natal, already retired, whom he sent to the infirmary in the first round after knocking him out. Since then, ‘Ya Boi’ has built a 13-5-0 record, with eight of his victories by knockout, seven of them in the first round, one by submission and one by decision of the judges, having entered about 300,000 Dollars.

He debuted by giving his rival a blazing KO in his first minute in the UFC cage

Like any of the UFC fighters seeks glory and make a fortune, that’s why he left football. It may be that he received a setback in his aspirations against the Pole Jotko, against whom he was looking for his third victory in a row.

It won’t be long before he faces new goals, true to his style and way of seeing life: “They offer me fights, I sign the contract, I show up and try to get the job done. I like to stay active, “said ‘Ya Boi’ once, who continues to pursue the dream of entering the top 15 of his division, which would allow him to fight more importantly and move up the” ranking and become champion. ” , as pointed out in the previous before Krzysztof Jotko.

Race towards glory that does not prevent him from keeping his feet on the ground, as has been seen in recent days, in which he has been seen helping with the distribution of food to the people most in need due to the coronavirus pandemic in the city of Birmingham (United States).