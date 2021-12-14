The European Space Agency (ESA) has identified the technologies for the active elimination of space debris (ADR) as a strategic objective and is fighting by generating projects that prevent the collision of satellites with this debris.

Since 2018, the project led by the University of Surrey (United Kingdom) and its Space Center, with a consortium of companies from several countries (including Airbus), known as RemoveDEBRIS, composed of a satellite together with two cubesats (two other smaller ones), has used the ADR technology.

This is based on the vital Active Debris Removal (ADR or Active Debris Removal) to prevent the uncontrolled growth of space debris. However, this would not be necessary if any thrown item met the post-mission disposal guidelines.

The system used in the project RemoveDEBRIS and that used ADR technology, it proceeded to eliminate the waste thanks to a harpoon and a net together with a navigation system (VBN). The harpoon is fired at a speed of 20 meters per second in order to penetrate the target and thus capture debris, just like the net.

The European Space Agency stated that it performs, on average, two satellite garbage removal maneuvers in Earth orbit per year, and that the number is increasing.

However, despite thousands of objects being tracked around the Earth, many millions of smaller items remain undetected And since the UK relies on satellites for services that support the country’s infrastructure such as navigation or telecommunications, cleaning up space debris is badly needed to avoid greater evils.

“We have significant experience derived from more than 500 years of operational satellites and, together with our work on ADR demonstration missions, we are promoting new concepts and technologies capable of delivering a dual Active Waste Disposal mission for the UK. “says SSTL CEO Phil Brownnett.

And it is that, Russia’s recent anti-satellite missile test has brought the topic of topical space junk back up. All this is due to the fact that the launch caused a debris cloud at a height of about 500 km above the Earth.

Nowadays, Surrey Satellite Technology (SSTL) leads a consortium made up of UK companies within the framework of the European Space Agency’s “Leopard” project for the elimination of hazardous space debris. This company owns several satellites that have ceased to have a useful life and that could be selected as targets for the ADR mission.