Our democracies have not known how to adapt to the climate of the times. That is, to the crisis of nature and the climate crisis. Writing about the Escazú Agreement (Regional Agreement on Access to Information, Public Participation and Access to Justice in Environmental Matters in Latin America and the Caribbean) is something I do not do lightly and that I assume with great responsibility and care. . First for having participated in rounds for its negotiation, including presenting written observations on the text, secondly because even sharing with many of its virtues, I maintain reservations about its suitability, even more because of the respect and admiration that I feel many colleagues who have worked hard for make this agreement a reality.

The Escazú agreement arises from the asymmetry between economic and environmental interests in our region and the social demand in this regard. That is to say, of the socio-environmental conflict. Of the failures in governance and the decision-making process, regarding the natural resources of the countries of the region, as well as the equitable distribution of the benefits derived from them. Socio-environmental conflict is also one of the structural causes of violence against environmental rights defenders, which is why Latin America continues to be the most dangerous region for those who defend these rights. Escazú is not the problem, the problem is that at a time when we would all have to be defenders of environmental rights, our democracies have not been able to respond to a structural problem whose answer is not necessarily in Escazú.

It is then up to demystify the Agreement. Promoted in 2012 by 10 countries and the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), Escazú builds on the Aarhus Convention (Convention of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe on access to public information, public participation in decision-making decisions and access to justice in environmental matters “) based on principle 10 of the 1992 Rio Declaration. Escazu seeks to guarantee the full and effective implementation of access rights in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Agreement, in addition to the capacities of the countries, addresses four (4) central issues: 1) access to environmental information, 2) public participation in environmental decision-making, 3) access to justice in environmental matters and 4) the protection of defenders of the right to live in a healthy environment.

In these issues, it could be said that Escazú is a flat, but it cannot be a straitjacket. On the object of the Agreement, there are important advances, even beyond the commitments, but also imminent challenges. Challenges that, without the necessary footing or preparation to lay the floor and implement the obligations required by the guarantee of rights, could turn Escazú into a dead letter or a straitjacket; a great offense to the environmental rule of law.

In Latin America there is always a background or story behind to understand. The reality is that if we do not understand it, we will not understand why Escazú is not the problem, but neither is it the panacea.

In the region, Access to information and participation in environmental matters are promoted based on the jurisprudence of the inter-American system in the case of Claude Reyes v. Chile and are consolidated in a journey that includes the Summit of the Americas in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, the Inter-American Strategy for the Promotion of Public Participation in Decision-making on Sustainable Development, the principles of access to information adopted by the Inter-American Juridical Committee (CJI) until reaching the Inter-American Model Law on Access to Information (already in its version 2.0) and the Inter-American Access to Information Program. These processes and the Escazú discussion do not have common threads. On the other hand, although there are barriers to accessing justice in the region, in general, citizens have greater confidence in the judicial powers than in the executive and legislative branches. The lack of response in the application of environmental legislation has led to greater access to justice for environmental damage and degradation. Jurisprudence, despite countless attacks on the stability and independence of the judiciary, has contributed much more than any legal instrument to advance access rights. Their weapons have been nothing more than existing international law and the social and democratic State of Law.

In 2020, Global Witness recorded the murder of 227 land and environmental defenders. Of the (5) countries where the most per capita murders occur (4) are in the Americas. Out of every (4) attacks (3) occur in the Americas. More than a third of the attacks are related to resource exploitation (forestry, mining and large-scale agribusiness), hydroelectric dams and other infrastructure. Therefore, guaranteeing these people a safe and conducive environment in which they can act without threats, restrictions, attacks and insecurity does not depend on Escazú, but on the political will to build social cohesion around investment for development.

This leads me to reflect on Who has not ratified Escazú and why? Perhaps those who had a change of government, their main proponents and those who are not ready. Serious opponents, however, are those who ignore the flaws raised. The countries on the list of major grievances, violence, and murders of environmental rights defenders, those that have had experience with contentious proceedings in the Inter-American system and know what it means to comply with judicial measures or a judgment against them, those who are in the fourth chapter of the report of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, those who have not been able to negotiate the contracts for concessions for the exploitation of their natural resources, and those who continue to attract the wrong investment and the “green washing” for not seeing that The economic and social interests, of the legislator or parliamentarian who represents it, of the authority and of justice when it comes to our subsistence cannot be in silos or be different.

True environmental justice implies the reorientation of our democracies to true environmental democracies, where the end of the public or private decision maker is environmental justice, because our subsistence depends on it.

The problem is not Escazú or its ratification, it is that the countries do not address the democratic evolution and the structural failures to which society demands a solution.

Claudia S. de Windt. She is an international lawyer, expert in political science and a Dominican academic. Executive Director of the Inter-American Institute of Justice and Sustainability (IIJS: http://www.ii-js.org).