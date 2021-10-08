Olympic boxers Gabriel Escobar and Enmanuel Reyes Pla, who fell one victory away from securing a medal in Tokyo in controversial bouts by the decisions of the judges, and Youba Sissokho, who debuted with victory in professionalism on September 23, lead the Spanish team for the World Amateur Boxing Championships to be held in Belgrade (Serbia) from October 24 to November 6.

The Spanish Boxing Federation (FeBoxeo) brings together nine fighters in nine different categories in which it will be the first major test of the new Olympic cycle for men and which has important new features.

The first is the inclusion of financial prizes for the medalists. Gold amounts to 86,437 euros, 43,300 for the beach and 21,650 in the case of bronze.

In addition, the division of weights changes, from the world championships, into 13 categories: minimum (46-48 kg), fly (-51 kg), rooster (-54 kg), feather (-57 kg), light (-60 kg), super light (-63.50), welterweight (-67 kg) , super welter (-71 kg), medium (-75 kg), light heavy (-80 kg), cruiser (-86 kg), heavy (-92 kg), super heavy (+92 kg).

The technical team will be made up of Rafael Lozano and Carlos Jesús Peñate. The physiotherapist of the team, Jorge Sánchez Patón, will also be part of the Spanish expedition, as well as Juan Tomás Rodriguez Tejera, president of Open Boxing of AIBA (AOB) and vice president of FeBoxeo, who will be responsible for it.

“Our team is very excited, since it has been shown in previous tournaments that they are strong, fast, forceful in their technique and tactics in their fights, which has made them more confident in the ring, which is what they are. previous years lacked due to lack of experience. The only thing we ask is that the judges be really fair and honest in their decisions; this way we will reach a position on the podium, which is the success that this group deserves, “said Rafael Lozano, the Spanish coach, who is facing his third cycle at the helm of the Spanish team.

For its part, the president of the FEBox, Felipe Martínez, explained that, given the tight budget, in principle it was thought of bringing four athletes to the event. However, the entry of new sponsors has allowed the number to grow to nine.

“A great effort has been made so that Spain has been able to take this team to the World Cup, but they really deserve it each and every one of the members of the national team, who have been working very hard these years. We couldn’t land any of them. After the passage of the Olympics, it is the reward also for all those who could not access that appointment but who, in Belgrade, will be at the highest level and will continue to make history for Spanish boxing, “he says in a statement released by FeBoxeo.

The Spanish team scheduled for the competition, which will take place between October 24 (opening day, with the first fights on the 25th) and on November 6 (with two final days, 5 and 6, another novelty), is the following:

-51.00 kg: Martín Molina

-54.00 kg: Gabriel Escobar

-57.00 kg: Antonio Barrul

-60.00 kg: José Quiles

-63.50 kg: Adrián Thiam

-71.00 kg: Youba Sissokho

-75.00 kg: Pablo Coy

-92.00 kg: Enmanuel Reyes Pla

+92.00 kg: Ayoub Ghadfa Drissi.