Olympic boxers Gabriel Escobar and Enmanuel Reyes Pla, who fell one victory away from securing a medal in Tokyo in controversial bouts over the judges’ decisions, and Youba sissokho, which debuted with victory in professionalism on September 23, lead the Spanish team for the World Amateur Boxing Championships that will be disputed in Belgrade (Serbia) from October 24 to November 6.

The Spanish Boxing Federation (FeBoxeo) brings together nine fighters in nine different categories in which it will be the first major test of the new Olympic cycle for men and which has important new features.

The first is the inclusion of financial prizes for the medalists. Gold amounts to 86,437 euros, 43,300 for the beach and 21,650 in the case of bronze.

In addition, the weight division changes, from the world championships, into 13 categories: minimum (46-48 kg), fly (-51 kg), rooster (-54 kg), feather (-57 kg), light (-60 kg ), super light (-63.50), welterweight (-67 kg), super welterweight (-71 kg), medium (-75 kg), medium heavy (-80 kg), cruiser (-86 kg), heavy (-92kg) , super heavy (+92 kg).

The technical team will consist of Rafael Lozano and Carlos Jesús Peñate. The physiotherapist of the national team, Jorge Sánchez Patón, will also be part of the Spanish expedition, as well as Juan Tomás Rodriguez Tejera, president of AIBA Open Boxing (AOB) and vice president of FeBoxeo, who will be responsible for it.

“Our team is very excited, since it has been shown in previous tournaments that they are strong, fast, forceful in their technique and tactics in their fights, which has made them have greater security on the ring, which is what previous years lacked due to lack from experience. The only thing we ask is that the judges be really fair and honest in their decisions; thus we will reach a position on the podium, which is the success that this group deserves ”, said Rafael Lozano, the Spanish coach, who is facing his third cycle at the helm of the Spanish team.

For his part, the president of FEBox, Felipe Martinez, explained that, given the tight budget, in principle it was thought of bringing four athletes to the appointment. However, the entry of new sponsors it has made it possible for the number to grow to nine.

“A great effort has been made so that Spain has been able to take this team to the World Cup, but they really deserve it each and every one of the members of the national team, who have been working very hard these years. We couldn’t land any of them. After the passage of the Olympics, it is the reward also for all those who could not access that appointment but who, in Belgrade, will be at the highest level and will continue to make history for Spanish boxing, “he says in a statement released by FeBoxeo.

The Spanish team scheduled for the competition, which will take place between October 24 (opening day, with the first fights on 25) and November 6 (with two final days, 5 and 6, another novelty), is the next:

-51 kg: Martín Molina

-54 kg: Gabriel Escobar

-57 kg: Antonio Barrul

-60 kg: José Quiles

-63 kg: Adrián Thiam

-71 kg: Youba Sissokho

-75 kg: Pablo Coy

-92 kg: Enmanuel Reyes Pla

+92 kg: Ayoub Ghadfa Drissi