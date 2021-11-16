Agreement with the unions

He assures that Spain has labor costs associated with prices “well below” those of the surrounding countries.

The President of the Government, Pedro Snchez, (c) together with his vice presidents, Nadia Calvio (i), Teresa Ribera (2i), Yolanda Daz (d) and the ministers of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto (4i); Finance, Mara Jess Montero (d) and Social Security, Jos Luis Escriv (4i) during the working breakfast with the general secretaries of UGT, Pepe lvarez (3i) and CCOO, Unai Sordo (3d) held in La Moncloa this Tuesday .

The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, Jos Luis EscrivHe recalled that the welfare state “has to be paid” and that pensions are part of a model that is covered with social contributions that employers and workers contribute to the system.

“You have to pay the welfare state and that is paid in this way in all countries that have models analogous to ours, “the minister said in statements to Onda Cero, where he stressed that Spain has labor costs associated with prices” well below “those of the surrounding countries.

“In the end, the aggregate labor cost is what matters, how it is distributed (between employer and worker) is an issue, if I hurry, almost accounting (…) Spain in labor costs is in a situation that it gives room and space to what we are doing “, has stated.

“What we have done is an extraordinarily moderate rise,” said Escriv, who recalled that the agreement signed yesterday with the unions to guarantee the intergenerational equity of pensions will mean a monthly increase of 10 euros for companies for a contribution base average of about 2,000 euros, “something quite manageable and manageable.”

Breakfast in Moncloa

The president of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, has received this Tuesday at the Palacio de la Moncloa the general secretaries of the UGT, Pepe lvarez, and CCOO, Unai Sordo, for a working breakfast, at 08:30 am, together with other representatives of the Executive.

Specifically, Sánchez has been accompanied in this appointment by the First Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia calvio; the Second Vice President and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Daz; the third vice president and minister for the Economic Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera; the Minister of Finance and Public Function, Mara Jess Montero; the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, and the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, Jos Luis Escriv.

This working breakfast will take place only a few hours after the Government agreed with the unions the Intergenerational Equity Mechanism (MEI), a substitute for the Sustainability Factor of the 2013 pension system reform. without the approval of the CEOE, who left the negotiations after his refusal to raise social security contributions to fatten the ‘piggy bank’ of pensions.

The meeting also coincides at a time when the Government wants to accelerate the work of the social dialogue table of the labour reform to achieve its objective of having it ready before the end of the year, a date committed to Brussels in the Recovery Plan.

Starting this week Executive, unions and employers will celebrate two weekly meetings, instead of one, according to the Secretary of State for Employment, Joaqun Prez Rey, a few days ago.

The President of the Government defended yesterday that the agreement with the General Union of Workers (UGT) and Workers’ Commissions (CCOO) on the Intergenerational Equity Mechanism (MEI) revalues ​​and shields “the public pension system to” protect the present and future of our elders “.

“We are working to build a fairer and more egalitarian society. And, for this, pensions are an indispensable tool,” the chief executive celebrated in a message posted on the social network Twitter, picked up by Europa Press.

In the publication, Sánchez assured that the agreement reached serves “to revalue them and protect the public system, to protect the present and the future of our elders.”

