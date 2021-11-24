CSAR URRUTIA

MADRID

Updated on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

The Government will launch next June the new public pension fund with which it plans to manage around 120,000 million euros in 10 years. One in two workers will participate.

The Ministry of Social Security does not finish closing a structural reform of the pension system when it already starts the next one. Revaluation with the CPI, new penalties for early retirement, higher contributions and, now, a public pension fund to be ready in June. It is nourished by contributions from companies and workers until it reaches a net worth of around 120,000 million euros in 2032, when it reaches a decade.

In 2032, Escriv’s reforms will have nurtured the pension reserve fund with between 20,000 and 40,000 million. Revenue reinforcement is the path chosen by the Government to restructure the system. The last initiative is already a draft law approved yesterday by the Council of Ministers. Part of a recommendation of the Toledo Pact to create savings systems complementary to the main pension, financed from contributions and subject to reforms due to the tension generated by the retirement of the baby boom. The contributions will come from companies and workers and, according to Social Security projections, will be extended in the next decade until they cover one in two workers.

The scale of the changes and the speed that Minister Jos Luis Escriv prints in their processing has raised blisters with the Intergenerational Equity Mechanism (MEI) and it also does in this case. The businessmen assured yesterday that the consultation in the social dialogue has been practically null, although from Social Security it is maintained that there have been several contributions of CEOE to the text and that it is open to further proposals.

Be that as it may, the project has already started rolling. The system of so-called employment plans already exists today, although its use is minority. Only 10% of workers currently have this instrument savings and Escriv’s model is the acceptance it has in territories such as the Basque Country, where the proportion rises to 48%. With that proportion, which is a figure considered achievable by Social Security, some nine million workers will save in 2030 to supplement their pension.

Currently the number of participants barely exceeds two million, so the Government wants to create a whole scenario of incentives and mechanisms to accelerate their expansion. Without appearing on paper or in any official speech, the first incentive for workers to seek a supplement after their retirement would be that the main pillar of the system, the one supported by contributions, is subject to reforms that will toughen access to retirement.

Then direct incentives They will basically focus on issues such as their cost in terms of maximum commissions of the managers and, on the other hand, tax benefits. Social Security considers that the 1% commissions currently charged in individual plans are not a valid reference because they are excessively high. Consequently, organize a public competition between management companies in which the price of their services will be a determining element in the concession. The stated goal is for it to be, at most, half.

On the tax side, the Government has set benefits for contributions up to a maximum of 8,500 euros per year distributed 50% between companies and workers. To this ceiling in the employment plans, another 1,500 euros could be added as a ceiling in an individual pension plan. In total, the figure amounts to 10,000 euros per year. Is about an amount that is far from the reality of the pockets of the vast majority of workers. The participants in the employment plans had an average invested assets of 17,500 euros in 2020.

In addition to these two financial tools, there is another legal one, which serves to deliver these employment plans to SMEs and freelancers, who make up 99% of the country’s business fabric. The plans will not be mandatory but the Government hopes that they will become a new protagonist of labor relations in companies and that it will be considered as a “deferred salary”. They will be negotiated in the social dialogue tables to be included within the sectoral agreements. Small and medium-sized companies will thus have an agreement to join and once they do so, if they do not decide in which fund to deposit the resources, the management committee will assign it to you by default within three months. This commission will be made up of nine members of the Administration – four from Social Security, one from Labor, another from Economic Affairs and another from Ecological Transition. They will represent the majority, but will be accompanied by four directors appointed by the employers and another four by the unions.

Escriv has pointed out that employment plans such as the one to be approved have not grown in Spain in recent years due, among other reasons, to the fact that the tax benefits of this savings formula were aimed at individual pension plans, “aimed at high or very high income “. From the hand of Escriv and the Minister of Finance, Mara Jess Montero, the maximum contributions that can be benefited from tax benefits in these individual plans have been reduced to 1,500 euros.

