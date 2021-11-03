CSAR URRUTIA

Updated Tuesday, 2 November 2021 – 22:26

The Ministry of Social Security has proposed that social agents increase their contributions by 0.5 percentage points to fill the pension reserve fund.

The Minister of Social Security, Jos Luis Escriv in a presentation on the Minimum Life Income J.J. GuillenEFE

The social agents expected this Tuesday that Minister Jos Luis Escriv would present them with a spending adjustment mechanism that guarantees the sustainability of the system for new generations and they found a financial project that would raise workers’ contributions by 0.5 percentage points from next year to fill in the reserve fund, the so-called pension money box.

The reserve fund has been emptied in the last decade until it has barely 2,000 million euros, an insufficient amount to face a monthly payment of the system. Escriv has proposed a “finalist quote” that will remain in force until 2032 with which it will be endowed again. The Social Security Reserve Fund closed 2020 at 2,138 million euros, according to the last annual report on the mechanism sent to Congress. In 2011, the Fund reached an amount of 66,815 million euros.

“The new mechanism is configured as a contingent and temporary tool to act on the set of parameters of the system, preserving the balance between generations and strengthening its long-term sustainability,” says the document delivered today by Social Security to those attending the appointment to negotiate pension reform. The proposal will be negotiated in the next ten days with companies and unions. Regardless of whether it is supported or not, the Government will work as of November 15 to introduce it as an amendment in the reform that is already in process.

In this way, contributions take on a great weight in the Government’s strategy to rebalance Social Security accounts and guarantee the pensions of the future. Several of those changes are already underway. In 2022, companies will have to face the budgeted rise in contributions (1.7%) plus prepare for this 0.5% finalist to finance the pension piggy bank. In addition, among the latest amendments sent by the parties present in the Toledo Pact is the stoppage of the social contributions that United We can request from the Government as a means of financing the system.

The Government promises to limit the use made of these funds as much as possible. “The use of this finalist quota and the returns it generates will be used exclusively to address deviations in the level of spending.” Throughout that decade, the accumulated funds will serve as a mechanism that finances spending deviations precisely as intergenerational equity goes. In its proposal, Escriv offers to make triennial reviews of the system to adjust the listing effort based on forecasts. If the planned expenditure is less than the one to finance the new finalist contribution, the contribution may be lowered after negotiating with the social agents. If it is higher, the pension box can be used to pay contributory benefits with an annual drawdown limit of 0.2% of GDP. In the event that the spending deviation exceeds that 0.2%, the Government will be authorized to study measures that “reduce spending on pensions”, within the recommendations of the Toledo Pact.

Despite the relevance and details of the proposal presented by Escriv, from the unions have stressed this afternoon that the meeting has ended “without incident” and that no closed proposal on the intergenerational equity mechanism has been delivered to them.

In any case, the proposal presented by Escriv will have a more than probable development over the next few days that could extend to future pensioners the effort required now through contributions. The minister had already warned that his proposal would be of a “contingent” nature, which fits in with the presentation he made today to the social agents. But the pact reached last summer with the social agents indicates that, in exchange for repealing the sustainability factor promoted by the PP in 2013 as a cost containment measure, another mechanism must be approved to replace them and that will come into force from 2027. The increase in contributions proposed by Escriv will take effect in 2023 and may not be enough to cover that guarantee offered by the sustainability factor and that the European Commission requires as a condition for transferring recovery funds.

Therefore, the final character of the first part of the pension reform that the Government has undertaken will not be known for another two weeks. Nor if, as is the case with the labor reform, the two parts of the coalition government row in the same direction or go to clash. If controlling pension spending is a fundamental commitment acquired by Nadia Calvio at the head of Economic Affairs, for the former member of the Toledo Pact commission and Minister of Labor Yolanda Daz, it is also. And so he demonstrated in February 2019 when his party made it impossible to reach an agreement in Congress for the reform that is being negotiated today.

