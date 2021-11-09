CSAR URRUTIA

Updated on Tuesday, 9 November 2021 – 02:09

The Social Security plan to guarantee future generations of pensioners their right to benefits will raise around 21,000 million in 10 years, as the Government admitted to the social agents yesterday.

The system designed by the Government to fulfill its commitment to save the pension system in such a way that it reaches future generations and Brussels provides it as a sufficient balancing factor. raise between 20,000 and up to 24,000 million euros in the 10 years in which to be in force, according to the estimates transferred yesterday by the Ministry of Social Security to unions and companies in the negotiations they hold to agree on this mechanism.

The social dialogue table that brings together the three parties to find an agreement that fulfills this mandate from Congress found yesterday that the Government modified its proposal last week. Instead of a finalist contribution of 0.5% of the workers’ salary in addition to those already established during the decade from 2023 to 2032, the ministry led by Jos Luis Escriv, raised one of 0.6%. In this way, instead of the 1,700 million annually that would be collected with the initial proposal, the income will rise to about 2,100 million. If contributions are projected to grow at a rate of 2% and the interest rate is 1%, the accumulated after 10 years, in 2032, will be up to 24,300 million, according to estimates of the pension group of the universities of Valencia and Extremadura.

According to the approach made yesterday, companies and unions will share the financing effort, contributing 0.4% to the former and 0.2% to workers. Minister Escriv defined his proposal last week as a “mechanism that simply generates a safety valve and gives the system room to reinforce its sustainability.” According to the government’s agenda, there is one week left to define it in agreement with the social agents or introduce it without their support in the pension reform. For now, at least in relation to the CEOE and Cepyme employers, the second option wins.

Of course, taking into account the scale of the pension system, it remains to be seen if it seems sufficient to the European Commission, which calls for this reform as a guarantee of future sustainability of the system. The plan falls far short of its nominal objective, which is to establish an intergenerational equity mechanism (MEI) that guarantees that current financial stresses are not passed on to future generations and trust those who are starting to quote today. The revenue collected will be used to fill the pension reserve fund, which today barely has 2,000 million euros after being emptied to pay pensions in the last decade.

Only in 2022 will pension spending break a new record by assuming the disbursement of 171,165 million euros, 4.8% more than this year and absorb one out of every four euros of the total expenditure of the General State Budgets, whichThey plan to increase their income from contributions by 9% next year, to 136,345 million euros. This growth comes from an increase of 1.7% in contributions, due to a forecast increase in employment of 2.7% and an expected average rise in wages of 1.5%. All in all, theThe revenue that is received from workers and entrepreneurs will finance 79% of Social Security spending by 2022.

The acceptance of Escriv’s proposal by companies and unions has as a common point that it is insufficient to meet the objectives set. The unions CCOO and UGT pointed out yesterday that the rise in prices is “insufficient”. “The Government’s proposal must be improved in terms of sufficiency, bringing in more income, distributing the additional contribution between the company and workers and not predetermining future negotiations within the Social Dialogue,” commented the workers’ representatives.

The employers, for their part, point it out by pointing out the difference between the amount collected, which in 120 months will barely collect to cover two payments, and the challenges of the system. The disproportion makes them think that, as soon as it was put into operation, the mechanism designed by Escriv would require further price increases. “It’s a forward kick,” sums up one businessman.

In fact, the document presented by Security last week establishes that the MEI will last for ten years as long as pension spending is not disclosed. If it does, Escriv leaves to future governments the possibility of reviewing the system and correcting it based on new increases in contributions or cuts in pensions or both. The pension reform will continue next year with new batches of measures but, in this phase, the minister assures that he trusts above all in his

