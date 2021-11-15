11/15/2021 at 8:45 PM CET

The Minister of Inclusion and Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, has indicated that with the 0.6 point rise in social contributions between 2023 and 2032, the so-called pension piggy bank, which currently totals about 2,000 million, may have “close to 50,000 million” at the end of that period.

In statements to the media after the pact with the unions on the intergenerational pension equity mechanism, Escrivá explained that This “small increase” in prices will be final and will increase that reserve fund, which reached a maximum of 67,000 million in 2011 and now barely exceeds 2,000 million.

That piggy bank, he explained, will be a “safety mattress” to address the retirement of so-called “baby boom” generations, those born between the mid-1950s and mid-1970s.

Escrivá has exemplified that the increase will mean a monthly increase of less than 12 euros for a contribution base of 2,000 euros, 10 euros for the company and 2 for the worker.

The minister has regretted that the CEOE has not joined the agreement and has said “not to understand” the elements for which it is opposed, since it has not presented proposals in this negotiation.

He has also rejected that this rise in prices could have an impact on employment since Spain “does not have a labor cost problem”.

The Government has agreed this Monday with the UGT and CCOO unions the new intergenerational equity mechanism that contemplates a contribution of 0.6 points via Social Security contributions to the reserve fund from 2023 to 2032 to sustain the increase in spending in pensions.

The Government and social agents had given themselves until Monday to agree on this mechanism that replaces the repealed sustainability factor, and which will be included by means of an amendment to the bill that is currently being processed in the Congress of Deputies.

This intergenerational equity mechanism is called upon to face a future increase in spending as a consequence of the retirement of the “baby boom” generation.