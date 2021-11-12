11/12/2021 at 11:53 CET

Rafa bernardo

The announcement came from the Minister of Inclusion, José Luis Escrivá: “We are already working with social agents to review the model by which professions are determined with particular hardship, especially those with prolonged hardship. This will allow, when let us have the new framework defined, channel claims that have been made to us, that we have analyzed and for which we have the greatest sympathy. fixed next year“. Words at the inauguration of Foromar 2021, a meeting organized by the association of freelancers UPTA and the Cambados City Council (Pontevedra) to analyze the problems and needs of seafarers. The minister’s intervention – brief and telematic – was It was referring to the group of shellfish workers, explains Eduardo Abad, president of UPTA, which is the organization that has transferred this demand: to improve the formula that allows these workers (they are mostly women) to retire early without suffering a reduction in their pension.

Currently, shellfish women already have a reducing coefficient that, applied to the number of years in which they have practiced their profession, allows them to “deduct” time from the legal retirement age. That coefficient is now 0.1So a shellfish worker who has spent 30 years dedicated to that work, for example, may retire 3 years earlier than the bulk of the workers do. UPTA’s aspiration is to increase the coefficient to at least 0.15, to bring it closer to that of other marine professions such as workers aboard fishing boats (which ranges between 0.4 and 0.15 depending on the type of ship and nature of work) or longshoremen (0.3).

More collectives

The modification advanced by Escrivá is framed in a general review process of the retirement conditions of all the hard professions: the exceptionally painful and dangerous, the toxic, the unhealthy and those that show high rates of morbidity or mortality. The aim is to examine those that already have some type of reduction in the age of access to retirement (in addition to the sea, they are groups such as miners, railroad workers, aerial workers or bullfighting professionals) and study the inclusion of new activities. It is a requirement of the Toledo Pact, the parliamentary commission that evaluates the pension system: Among the 22 recommendations that it approved last year, and that should inspire the Government’s reforms in the field of Social Security, is that of “improving the regulatory framework to favor the identification of these groups, so that the function of protecting those who suffer negative consequences on their health and / or see their life expectancy reduced by such circumstances is fulfilled & rdquor ;. In addition, the agreement reached last summer by the Government, unions and employers for the reform of the pension system also provided that the application procedure to access this type of early retirement will be modified and improved.

“The shellfish women go on foot to the beaches, and spend several hours in water up to their chests in all kinds of atmospheric conditions: cold, hot, foggy …” explains Abad, who also claims other improvements for this group, such as tax incentives for the start of the activity or the revision of the catalog of occupational diseases to include the characteristic ailments in this sector. In Spain, the number of shellfish men is around 4,000, 70% of them women.