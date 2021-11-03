11/02/2021

On at 23:53 CET

Gabriel Ubieto

The Ministry of Social Security has presented patronal and unions their first proposal to pay the pensions of the generation of ‘baby boom‘. The path proposed by the minister José Luís Escrivá to cushion the expected increase in spending on benefits is to raise the social contributions paid by workers during their working lives. The approach is to increase 0.5 points said contributions for a decade, in order to feed the piggy bank in pensions; just as El País has advanced and El Periódico de Cataluña has been able to confirm. That is, the worker will stop entering part of his salary and / or the employer will have to assume higher quotas.

This increase in quotas – if it ends up being applied and passes the process of Congress – would prevail until 2032. From then on, the Social Security proposal is to review every three years how much Spain spends on pensions based on its GDP, see if said spending increases above the forecasts and from there open a succession of reactions. First, exhaust that pension box that has been nurturing for the previous 10 years. Second: “reduce the percentage of spending in pensions in terms of GDP “-according to the text-, that is to say, a cut in pensions. And, thirdly, to consider an already fixed increase in workers’ social contributions.

The proposal of the new ‘Intergenerational Equity Mechanism‘It is an initial version, there is nothing agreed and the parties will be reconvened next Monday, November 8, to advance in the negotiations. Escrivá thus reveals his letters to replace the formula of the sustainability factor approved by the PP (and repealed by the current Government a few months ago). If the popular wanted to balance the accounts, before an increase in the number of pensioners with higher pensions, by way of paying lower benefits; the Coalition Executive aspires to do so through increased revenue to the public coffers. By means of future pensioners paying more contributions during a part of their working life. For now and not before 2032, the current Government does not contemplate investing less in pensions.

What does it mean to raise prices by 0.5 points? Carrying out a hypothetical exercise, a worker receives an average salary in Spain, which is around 2,000 euros per month gross (24,395 euros, according to the latest data from the INE Salary Structure Survey), he would have to pay some 10 euros more per month in quotes. In the case of a ‘mileurista’, the prices would rise by 5 euros. Who will assume that 0.5 point increase in contributions? That is an element that will have to run its course in the negotiation and it is not fixed, for now. And who will assume each what will be one of the workhorses of the negotiation: either the workers will lose some salary and / or the companies will have to pay more to the public treasury to maintain the same salaries.

Escrivá’s proposal aims to create a new ‘pension money box’, which would be fed on the basis of these new contributions. The commitment expressed by Social Security to the parties is that this is a mechanism “quota” and “transient“And if finally those extra resources are not necessary to pay future pensions, they will be returned to the affected contributors. Either through a reduction in contributions or through a specific increase in the pension, which would be a ‘pay’.

Expense review every 3 years

Currently Spain spends every year on pension payrolls the equivalent of 12% of GDP. And the latest forecasts of the European Commission -via Aging Report- is that this percentage will rise until it reaches a peak in 2050 13% of GDP. Faced with the prospect of public spending on pensions rising, the Government was faced with the dilemma of choosing between more income to finance the system and less expenses. In the first proposal he has chosen the route of income, as demanded by the unions.

The first part of the pension reform was closed in the summer and left two major changes. On the one hand, pensions will go up from now on depending on how it goes up the IPC, ensuring the purchasing power of pensioners. Which means a higher expense. And, on the other hand, early retirement is discouraged and it encourages working more years. What supposes a greater income for the coffers of the Social Security. The second round of the Escrivá reform aims to delve into that second line: more income, without reducing pensions. And before that cocktail of ingredients, the solution that he has put in black on white in that first draft is that future pensioners pay more before becoming pensioners.

It will not be the last round, in fact, it is not a closed proposal and it is expected that during the next two weeks the negotiators will turn to modify the final formula. Well Escrivá has kept a letter up his sleeve in case the current measures on the table are not enough to avoid spending above the forecasts in pensions in relation to GDP. And every three years, starting in 2032, the Government – whichever is in place at that time – may reopen this debate with employers and unions to assess how much is being spent on pensions.