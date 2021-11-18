11/18/2021 at 18:28 CET

.

The Minister of Inclusion and Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, has criticized this thursday harshly the sustainability factor of the reform of pensions of the PP, who has described as “the worst of the damages”, and that could have entailed a cut future pensions of up to 485 euros per month.

During his appearance in the Toledo Pact commission to explain the intergenerational equity mechanism that will replace this already repealed factor, Escrivá has crossed out that previous design as “totally inadequate” to face the situation that the system will have with the retirement of the generation of ‘baby boom’. Along with this he has criticized that charged “exclusively and disproportionately on the youngest” and has given some examples to illustrate it.

Thus, he explained that for a pension of 1,000 euros for a 58-year-old worker who retires in 2030 that factor, which was never applied, would have meant a cut of 67 euros, amounts that increase as the pension is higher and the youngest is the employee, reaching 485 euros per month for a pension of 2,500 euros for an 18-year-old worker who will retire in 2070. Along with these numbers, Escrivá has pointed out that this factor “politically unsustainable“It damaged the credibility of the system and of Spain before Europe.

“It is the worst damage that can be done to the system”, has settled Escrivá who has defended, against this, the alternative mechanism agreed with the unions and that will entail a 0.6 point increase in social contributions for ten years to create a “cushion” in the reserve fund of Social Security, which makes it possible to face the expense that the retirement of these larger generations will entail.

Escrivá has said that this mechanism will mean 12 euros of contribution for an average salary and it has rejected that this increase in prices could damage the competitiveness of companies by raising their labor costs. Social contributions in Spain, he argued, account for 13.7% of GDP and with this rise they will become 13.9% of GDP, below the average for the euro zone.

On the “cushion” that can be created, Escrivá has pointed out that, among those endowments finalists via the increase in social contributions and the profitability generated, the “pension money box” could add between 40,000 and 44,000 million in 2032, which represents 2.3% of GDP.

The Government agreed this past Monday 15, the last day of the deadline for the agreement, only with the unions this mechanism that must now be introduced via amendment in the law that is being processed in Congress. The employer’s association, which did sign in July the pact from which this regulation in process emanates, detached itself from the mechanism by rejecting a rise in social contributions and the impact it may have on employment and considers that its design was “insufficient” for the trouble.