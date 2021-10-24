10/24/2021 at 5:57 PM CEST

The murder of the Ecuadorian sprinter Álex Quiñonez in a state of exception in Ecuador shocked the sports world on Friday and all his compatriots who wanted to accompany the athlete in his farewell.

Quiñónez’s remains were transferred from Guayaquil, where he died, to Esmeraldas, his homeland, accompanied by a procession of more than twenty vehicles.

Upon reaching the San Mateo checkpoint, two motorcycles escorted the body to his parents’ home, where a large number of neighbors were waiting for them, who received the coffin to applause.

There, the police arranged a security device with metal braces to allow the family to keep an eye on the body in privacy. His remains will be buried in the Municipal Cemetery of Esmeraldas.

Police report

On the other hand, some details of the police report have emerged. The body of Alex Quinonez It had a total of 17 projectile holes, 9 for entry and eight for exit, according to information revealed by various Ecuadorian media.

These media have also released a video of the security cameras where the shooting took place that could deny the official version that pointed out that the attackers could have confused their victims. The video shows how some people get out of a car and shoot directly at the group of Quinonez and his friends who were standing in the street.

It has also been known that another of those killed was the urban music singer Christopher Jojairo Arcalla Ramírez, 23 years old. Unofficially, the police handle the possibility that Quinonez he was a collateral victim of the incident.