ESO reveals new images of the DART impact against the Dimorphos asteroid captured by the VLT telescope

The small Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft, weighing just 610 kilograms, continues to give the scientific community something to talk about. He European Southern Observatory (ESO) has revealed new images of its impact against the Dimorphos asteroid.

The DART crash against the space rock was recorded on September 26, 2022, at more than 22 thousand km per hour. Since then, as a report published on the website of gizmodoimages of the impact have been shared by space agencies.

The most recent were shared by ESO, captured by the Very Large Telescope (VLT), known in Latin America as Telescopio Muy Grande. The images were taken from the day of the impact until October 26, that is, a month of compilations of the remains of the crash.

“During this period, various structures developed: clusters, spirals and a long tail of dust pushed by solar radiation,” they explain from ESO.

“The white arrow on each panel marks the direction of the Sun. Dimorphos orbits a larger asteroid called Didymos. The white horizontal bar corresponds to 500 kilometers, but the asteroids are only 1 kilometer away, so they cannot be distinguished in these images. The background streaks seen in the latest images are due to the apparent movement of the background stars during observations as the telescope tracked the asteroid pair.”

ESO images of the DART crash with Dimorphos

Analysis of the clouds of material ejected by the impact

Two studies related to the impact of DART against Dimorphos generated more responses. On the one hand, scientists from the University of Edinburgh published in Astronomy & Astrophysics his analysis of the clouds of material ejected by the impact.

To do this, they separated the light reflected by the cloud of material. What they found was an almost total absence of water, which is quite consistent with the composition of asteroids. They found no trace of fuel from the ship.

The second study, published in Astrophysical Journal Letters, comments that the group of Didymos and Dimorphos looked brighter and more bluish in color after the impact. Both changes have to do with polarization.

The scientists found that the polarization of light reflected from the asteroid plummeted upon impact. At the same time, its brightness increased. According to the researchers, both phenomena are due to the fact that the impact released very small particles around the asteroid that better reflect light.