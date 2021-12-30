Espanyol had to sacrifice the cannelloni from Sant Esteve to be able to enjoy the grapes on New Year’s Eve. LaLiga’s decision to bring their match against Valencia (4.15pm) to December 31st did not like the clubs but it is the reality they had to deal with. The same one that in recent days is seriously again marked by the coronavirus pandemic, with an explosion of cases in Primera teams and society in general. This afternoon in Mestalla there will be several absences due to infections in a stadium that will be the last to be filled to 100% of its capacity before the new 75% limitation enters in 2022 until further notice. A good entrance is expected in the feudo che, stadium that Espanyol traditionally chokes.

In 81 league visits to the banks of the Turia, the blue and white team has only expired in seven and the last time was in 2007 (1-2). Since then he has barely scratched two draws. History does not invite optimism and neither does the present, being Vicente Moreno’s team the second worst visitor in the league with three points and still no triumphs away from home. However, 2021 has been a good year for yours. He started in Second, which he managed to leave behind the first exchangers and the return to First is being correct, with an almost outstanding performance in the ‘Temple’ and deficient far from him. That is why the parakeet expedition wants to hit the table in the epilogue of 2021.

Casualties for the match are David López, Yangel Herrera, Calero, Vadillo, Mérida and Joan Garcia. Only the first one is known to be due to injury, so the others could be the five infected by covid-19 that the club announced although without revealing the identity. The absence of the Venezuelan midfielder is the most sensitive for the team, since he had already settled in the eleven. Morlanes It has numbers to replace it, although it could also be located Darder in the double pivot and that Melamed or Melendo They will enter the playmaker.

It remains to be seen if Embarba he will start or repeat the replacement of Balaídos. Then Miguelón he could fold the side despite the fact that against Celta the idea did not work at all well. Melamed or Melendo would be another possibility. The good news for Moreno is that Óscar Gil returns two ten weeks later and Dimata also after a month with discomfort. Jofre Carreras, Villahermosa and Aleix Gorjón, from the subsidiary, complete the call.

Valencia, on a roll

Valencia has no fewer casualties, which except for surprise will have up to eight absences. Gayá, Jason, Diakhaby and Marcos André they will be due to covid-19 and Foulquier, Gabriel and Lato they will be due to injury. Racic, sanctioned, will not dress short either. Jose Bordalás’ team has not lost an official duel for more than two months and it comes from linking three league wins. A victory would make him spend New Year’s Eve in the Champions zone, so there is little black and white motivation.

The Alicante coach has regained the strength of its block after going through a pothole mutating the scheme to a 4-5-1. However, the absences will make him return promptly to 4-4-2, in which the defense will be his main weak point. For this reason, it is expected to strengthen the spinal cord. Guedes, in excellent shape, is the Che’s main danger.

Probable lineups:

Valencia: Cillessen; Piccini, Hugo Guillamón, Alderete, Jesús Vázquez; Hugo Duro, Carlos Soler, Wass, Cheryshev; Guedes and Hélder Costa.

Spanish: Diego López; Aleix Vidal, Sergi Gómez, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Bare, Morlanes; Embarba, Darder, Puado and Raúl de Tomás.

Referee: Sánchez Martínez (Murcian).

Hour: 16.15.

Stadium: Mestalla.