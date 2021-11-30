11/30/2021

On at 23:02 CET

Roger Payró

Espanyol makes its debut in the Copa del Rey against the modest Solares that militates in the Regional Preferente of Cantabria. Vicente Moreno does not want to trust himself despite the abysmal difference between the two squads and only four players from the first team have remained on the ground: Diego López, Leandro Cabrera, Adrián Embarba and Raúl de Tomás. All of them are key figures and the coach has given them rest in the match in Medio Cudeyo, where they go very whole.

The call was completed by five players from the subsidiary: Joan García, Max Svensson, Rubén Sánchez, Álvaro García and Roger Martínez. In principle none of them will start from the beginning because Moreno will prioritize other players like Oier, Miguelón, Calero, Dídac, Mérida, Wu Lei or Loren increase their timing and get sensations to keep the competitiveness alive among the first team. The injured and touched Óscar Gil, David López, Vadillo and Dimata also stayed in Barcelona.

A spectacular atmosphere is expected at La Estación. The fiefdom of Solares, after a week of intense work, has increased its capacity from 480 locations to almost 2,000 and there will not be room for a pin in the stadium of the Cantabrian municipality, already decked out in blue and red. The team led by Diego Santos leads his league with an iron fist and this Wednesday he will enjoy the award he won after beating Nalón on penalties in the previous round.

Live the final of the Copa del Rey on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

After a 2021 to be forgotten, with a demotion and the death of a grassroots player, Solares wants to close the year in the best possible way in one of the most important matches in its history. In front of him he will have a Espanyol who aspires to make a great performance in a competition that he has conquered four times (1929, 1940, 2000 and 2006).

Probable lineups:

Plots Medio Cudeyo: Jony, Vasco, Raba, Gelo, Pala, Valdés, Pepo, Bada, Álex, Vity and Álvaro León.

Spanish: Oier; Miguelón, Sergi Gómez, Calero, Dídac; Fran Mérida, Morlanes; Nico Melamed, Melendo, Wu Lei and Loren.

Referee: From Burgos Bengoetxea (Basque).

Countryside: The station.

Hour: 19.00.