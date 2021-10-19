From a hesitant start to a hopeful outlook. Espanyol add nine points out of twelve, all of them in Cornellà, and the muzzle is already showing through the quiet area of ​​the classification. From Tomás, who else, showed the way with a psychological goal on the edge of the break. Melamed, with the collaboration of Chust, freaked out the nerves and brought the fun to a packed RCDE Stadium.

Noise, nerves, smells and tastes. Decibels through the roof. Total volume. Football progressively recovers the entire color spectrum, forgetting that aseptic sport that has necessarily accompanied us in recent months.

The family populated the ‘Temple’ and sheltered their own. The pericada never leaves the team. Less in the mature ones. Espanyol is going through a moment of sweetness, still with the adrenaline of Madrid beating through their veins. Vicente Moreno, however, modified his line-up. First start for Loren Morón, relocated as a false lane due to the forced absence of Aleix Vidal. Out of the call finally the one from Puigpelat due to muscular discomfort.

Cádiz and its direct football were not indigestible. The blue and white took the reins with a sublime Darder and a Melendo who unhinged the yellow rear with his mobility as second tip. The first warning was in a double shot by Pedrosa and Óscar Gil. Stepping area on both sides.

Fear killed the minds of the Andalusians, who lost ground and ended up being subdued by the Catalan push. Darder left a diamond behind a hat on Fali and De Tomás hit a pitch on the stick after brushing against Haroyan’s chest. The pitcher broke on the addition. Dani Pendín’s magic slate, which had already drawn millimeter action, made it 1-0 in a corner. Loren smashed the ball against the crossbar and RDT, who is in love with recycling, holed up to the delirium of the pericada.

Espanyol did not back down, something that the fans have attributed many times to the coaching staff. The team went to sentence the contest. Playing short and on their own ground to get the ‘Tacita’ out of their plot and sink their teeth into some transition. De Tomás went offside in an action that slept in the tights. Delicious definition, but invalid.

It did appear on the scoreboard 2-0 moments later. Melamed cooked it and Melamed ate it. Guidance of the youth squad, a precise combination on the right, and Castelldefels tried a shot that, after hitting Chust’s back, threw Ledesma off the track.

The last half hour practically left over. The parakeet team never suffered, not even with the ‘kamikaze’ changes made by Álvaro Cervera and with nothing to lose.