Was shipwrecked again Espanyol away from the coast of Barcelona. Vicente Moreno’s men had a very weak game in Balaídos and had hardly any options to threaten Celta. The goals of Santi Mina and Iago Aspas At the beginning of both halves, they were enough to anesthetize a crash that Denis Suárez sentenced in the final stretch. The Galician also scored in the only previous victory harvested by Celta at home, against Granada at the end of September.

Two minutes of Celta’s initial possession ended in the best way. Santi Mina received, who with a heel control oriented towards Aspas, and he returned it to him within the area. The departure of Diego López was not enough to cover the shot of the player from Vigo, only in the face of danger. The awakening of Espanyol continued to arrive and Celta, after opening the scoreboard in the first one they had, continued to control at their own pace. He had it very clear Brais before ten, but his back pass found no one in the visiting area.

Those of Vicente Moreno were stretching and the meeting changed dynamics, although Celta did not suffer. In fact, the match completed the first half hour of shock with Mina’s goal. as only shot between both teams. Espanyol tried to intensify the pressure after loss, but failed to generate any space in the sky.

Celta, meanwhile, risked little, but came clearly, although he did not shoot, on the goal defended by Diego López. Brais He was again 2-0 in his boots, but his hit from the corner was inches off the long stick. Rest was lurking and Espanyol decided it was time to have the clearest of the match. Puado and Raúl de Tomás win a divided ball in the center of the field for Melendo and Aleix Vidal to mount the counterattack. What nobody expected was the hand down Hard, which stopped Puado’s final shot.

After the restart the surprises returned. Espanyol hesitated again and Celta went back to repeat what had gone so well in the first one. The parakeet midfield was disordered and the celestial transition ended at the feet of Iago Aspas, who outlined before Pedrosa and sent her to the corner, impossible for Diego López.

With the 2-0 Espanyol timidly overturned and Pedrosa threatened Dituro after a robbery by Aleix Vidal in the local area. Vicente Moreno put three changes in one stroke to try to surprise, but Celta was arriving, even more than in the first half, with Brais as protagonist one more time. Aspas also had it, who finished off something heeled at the hands of Diego López.

But the one in charge of sentencing the win it was Denis Suárez, who pushed a ball from Javi Galán in the face of defensive passivity of Espanyol. The crash slowed down and Loren Moron He took advantage of it to surprise Dituro from midfield, with a hit it is well worth being one of the goals of this Santander League. The spark from the visiting striker was the last thing that was seen in Balaídos and Celta easily controlled a victory that makes the draw in Son Moix good.