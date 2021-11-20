11/19/2021

On at 22:28 CET

Roger Payró

Espanyol today held the last session of the week prior to tomorrow’s derby dispute (9pm). Vicente Moreno’s team did so in the afternoon at the RCDE Stadium, the scene of the match. In contact with the green of the ‘temple’, the coach was able to count on Keidi Bare for the first time at the same pace as the rest of the group. The Albanian is the only piece that Massanassa’s coach dances, who wants to repeat the eleven that he beat Granada on the last day before the teams’ parenthesis.

As it’s usual, Bare is going to almost injury due to stoppage. Up to three times Albania has returned the player to Espanyol with some ailment. The last one was in the window we just left behind. The midfielder retired at the dawn of the game against England at Wembley, although fortunately it was only a blow as reported by ‘La Grada’ this week. Thus, the one from Fier was able to exercise already this Friday with the rest of the group and his chances of seeing him against Barça increase. However, it is very difficult to start.

Same eleven?

Vicente Moreno’s wish would be to be able to reprint the team he presented against Granada just before the break. That 2-0 convinced Massanassa’s, who nevertheless has come face to face with reality. If Keidi is not 100%, he must give the alternative to David López or Morlanes in the core. The options are quite even. In another game, perhaps the player on loan from Villarreal –in a clear ascending line- would start with more options but in the case of Barça and the presumable style of possession that Xavi Hernández will seek, the profile of the captain –more defensive and with more experience in these scenarios- has more ballots.

The other member of the recognizable 4-2-3-1 Blue and Whites will be Yangel Herrera. The Venezuelan, once he has picked up the competitive rhythm after missing the first two months of competition due to a tibia injury that he had dragged on since the beginning of the summer, will link his second start. In the first, against the Nasrid, demonstrated much of its potential.

Another one that has the engine more and more greased, Javi puado, will also repeat from start. With Embarba on the other side, Darder as a hitch and Raúl de Tomás in the lead will be in charge of bringing danger to Ter Stegen’s goal. Wu Lei, who today celebrated his 30th birthday and had to go through the traditional collejas tunnel, He is already recovered from the overload he suffered with China and will wait for his opportunity from the bench. Back, no surprises are expected either. Diego López will continue to be the guardian of the three suits, guarded by Aleix Vidal, Sergi Gómez, Leandro Cabrera and Adrià Pedrosa.

Aleix Vidal, the only one for the side

The one from Puigpelat will meet again tonight against Barça. Vidal, who left the Barça entity in 2018, has fallen on his feet in Espanyol. He started off in attacking positions but the injuries of Miguelón and Óscar Gil forced Moreno to have him as a right-handed winger, something that is not unusual for him. With Gil out of combat and Miguelón already recovered but without the competitive rhythm yet – he has not played since February 14th-, Vidal will be yes or yes of the game at the RCDE Stadium. Its performance to date is being generally remarkable. At Barça they know him perfectly and his motivation is not going to be lacking.