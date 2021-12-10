Espanyol, currently the third best home team in the competition, will host Levante this Saturday at the RCDE Stadium, the worst away team in the category -with only two points added at home- in an extreme situation after 24 games in a row without winning in the First Division.

The Levantine week has been marked by the confirmation of the continuity in the bench of the Italian Alessio Lisci, who made his interim debut with a Cup victory against the weak Hurricane Melilla last week and now faces the challenge of achieving permanence when he led the youth team a year ago.

The Granota team showed an acceptable performance against Osasuna, so no changes are expected in a defensive line formed by Son, Vezo, Mustafi and Clerc, which faces the team with which it debuted in the First Division in 2013.

There may be more movements in the center of the field, as Levante did not carburize in their last game and Radoja could make way for Malsa in the axis, while Bardhi will return safely to the starting eleven after being a substitute against Osasuna.

Despite their scoring drought, in principle, Roger and Morales will lead the Levante attack. The Valencian forward has not scored since last September 11, while the captain scored for the last time on October 24 in Seville.

Lisci, yes, maintains the absences of Jorge Miramón and Sergio Postigo, both in the final stretch of their respective recoveries after muscle injuries.. In addition, the coach has dismissed by technical decision of Blesa and Pablo Martínez, while Melero, on the other hand, returns to the call.

For its part, Espanyol’s performance in its stadium is one of the keys to understanding its remarkable season after returning from Second. In eight home games, the Catalans have only given up two draws and one defeat. Striker Raúl de Tomás has also scored six of his seven home goals.

The Blue and Whites, in any case, do not trust Levante, which appears in the clash as bottom of the First Division. And even more after losing against Rayo Vallecano in the previous day of LaLiga, a match that left sour sensations among the parakeet fans.

The footballers of coach Vicente Moreno want to maintain their strength in their stadium and continue adding three at a time to get closer to the noble zone of the classification. The objective of the course for Catalans is to consolidate in the category, but they do not renounce anything.

More information (Auto)

News title (Auto)

The coach will not be able to count on midfielders Fran Mérida, suspended, and David López, injured. Nor will the right back Óscar Gil be present due to problems in the patellar tendon. Some footballers such as Dimata or Calero have discomfort and may not be in the call, which will be known tomorrow.

As for the precedents between the two teams at the RCDE Stadium, in the last five visits by Levante to the Blue and White fiefdom, the balance is two victories for Espanyol, one for the Granota team and two draws. In their last duel, in the 2019-20 season, the clash ended with a visiting victory (1-3).

– Probable lineups:Spanish: Diego López; Vidal, Sergi Gómez, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Bare, Herrera; Embarba, Darder, Puado and Raúl de Tomás.

I raised: Cárdenas, Son, Vezo, Mustafi, Clerc, De Frutos, Campaña, Malsa or Pepelu, Bardhi, Morales and Roger.

Referee: Cordero Vega (Cantabrian committee).

Stadium: RCDE Stadium.

Hour: 2:00 p.m.

The key: The solidity of Espanyol as a local. The Catalans are the third best host in LaLiga, tied with Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​and behind Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla.

The data: Levante is the worst visitor in the First Division with only two points away: two draws and six defeats.

The phrase: Vicente Moreno: “The one from Levante is not a cheating match.”

The environment: Espanyol is confident that the match time will not affect attendance at the RCDE Stadium.