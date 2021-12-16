The season back to the First Division is being more than good for Espanyol. The ninth place, six points behind a Rayo Vallecano that marks the European zone, is correct and expected after the debacle lived two seasons ago, going down to the hell of Second. The 23 points that Vicente Moreno’s team has in the table are based on the RCDE Stadium. He has added 20 of them at home with six wins, two draws and a single loss. Against Atlético de Madrid and in the discount.

Espanyol’s ‘B’ side comes to light when the grass is not Cornellá’s. The team does not know what the taste of victory at home is, where they have added three draws and five defeats. He is the second worst visitor in the category.

Conquering Balaídos would mean being able to eat the nougat with the duties of the first part of the season rather than facts and being able to look at the noble area of ​​the table from you to you. The celestial fiefdom is not exactly a friendly field for parrots. Only one victory so far this century, in 2007. It has rained, and a lot since then.

However, this seems like the perfect opportunity to break the losing streak away from home. Celta have only added five points so far in the league in Balaídos. If Espanyol is the penultimate visitor, those of Coudet occupy the same place but in terms of premises. They haven’t won in front of their people for 82 days. They did it against Granada and that dates from September 27. To win in Vigo, the usual weapon, De Tomás.

Espanyol’s top scorer, with eight goals, already knows what it’s like to score against Celta. In Vigo they sure do. In his only confrontation with the Galicians, in 2018-19 as a Rayo Vallecano player, De Tomás signed a hat-trick in the Madrid victory 4-2. Of course, in Vallecas.

Iago Aspas, the great asset

The Argentine coach, Eduardo Coudet, recovers for the last game of the year his scorer Iago Aspas and captain Hugo Mallo, which will force his return after the other right-back of the squad, Kevin Vázquez, was injured in Andorra. Both will start in an eleven to which many of the starters who rested in the Cup will return, since Coudet only has one doubt in the center of the field: give him muscle with Tapia and Beltrán or bet on the creativity of Denis Suárez despite his cupbearer wear.

Wear that Espanyol avoided with a goal from Sergi Gómez in Palencia when they touched extra time. Another point in favor for Espanyol.

Probable lineups

Celtic: Dituro; Hugo Mallo, Aidoo, Araujo, Javi Galán; Wall; Brais Méndez, Beltrán, Cervi; Aspas and Santi Mina.

Spanish: Diego López; Vidal, Sergi Gómez, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Bare, Herrera; Embarba, Darder, Puado and Raúl de Tomás.

Referee: Pizarro Gómez (Madrid Committee).

Stadium: Balaídos.

Hour: 21: 00h