Espanyol moves like a fish in water at the RCDE Stadium. 11 of the 14 points that appear in the parrot box have been won in the blue and white fiefdom where they have only conceded one defeat. It was against Atlético de Madrid and in the last gasp of the game. They even started winning against Simeone’s. Vicente Moreno’s team accumulated three consecutive victories against Alavés, Real Madrid and Cádiz before drawing against Athletic Club in the last game in the fort. Because like at home, nowhere.

Even more so when looking at the numbers at home. Espanyol does not know what it is to win away from the RCDE Stadium, a fact that accentuates the feeling of a fort in Cornellá. The best example was the last parakeet displacement to the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum. The team was shipwrecked and was overtaken by a Getafe that reaped the first victory of the season at the cost of a bad Espanyol. Despite everything, they were even close to scoring.

The defeat stopped a streak of four consecutive games without losing. Somewhat misleading in recent games. The Blue and Whites have only added 2 of the last nine possible points and victory is already becoming a necessity.

Nasrid danger

Despite playing at home, it will not be an easy game for Espanyol. The rival, a Granada that arrives at the best moment of the season. Robert Moreno has managed to redirect the situation when many were already asking for his head. The team is assimilating the ideas of the Catalan coach. In fact, the Nasrid team comes from adding their best win of the season. 0-3 at the Ciutat de Valencia against Levante. Of course, the balance between Espanyol and Granada presents good precedents for the locals. ANDThe Andalusian team has won only three times in its history in the perico fief in LaLiga: in the 2019-20 seasons (0-3); 2012-13 (0-1); and 1971-72 (2-3).

Raúl de Tomás returns to Granada. The ‘killer’ parakeet was missed against Getafe. Not only for his goals, but for the offensive variants that appear with him on the green. De Tomás was in his best moment of the season and accumulated four games in a row scoring. In total, he already has six goals and is the top Spanish striker in LaLiga so far. It is time to recover sensations at home.

Probable lineups

RCD Espanyol: Diego López; Vidal, Sergi Gómez, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Bare, Darder; Melamed, Melendo, Embarba and Raúl de Tomás.

Grenade: Maximiano; Quini, Víctor Díaz, Germán, Carlos Neva; Monchu, Montoro, Rochina, Alberto Soro; Luis Suárez and Jorge Molina.

Referee: Díaz de Mera (Castilian-La Mancha committee).

Stadium: RCDE Stadium.

Date: Saturday, 2:00 p.m.