Espanyol reached the derby level on points with Barça, something that had not happened in the league so advanced since matchday 25 of the 1995/96 season. Those of Vicente Moreno promised them very happy, dreaming of the ‘sorpasso’ to the eternal rival in the derby. Nevertheless, a controversial Cabrera penalty on Memphis ended up deciding one of the most balanced derbies in recent years. Far from the thrashing of yesteryear, the Blue and White team was closer than ever to scoring at the Camp Nou. The blue and white team will have to continue waiting, whose last great memory in the Barça fiefdom is still the ‘Delapeñazo’ of 2009 (1-2) Since then, the balance is 40 goals against and only three in favor.

In hot no one in the Parakeet club appreciated that effort and remarkable performance in the field of the eternal rival. The spotlight was on the arbitration of Del Cerro Grande. “The Barça penalty seems like a joke to me”said a frustrated Raúl de Tomás, who ran into the wood twice. “I would like to say what I think but I would be wrong,” said Sergi Darder., another of the highlights of the meeting.

“In the end, history repeats itself,” commented David López, between angry and incredulous about events in past derbies and the current regulations. “We don’t quite understand the criteria. It was explained to us that the rigorous penalties were not going to be whistled and we found this. It is an action that decants the game “, related by the blue and white captain, who played his 173rd First Division game with Espanyol equaling the late Dani Jarque. The Barcelona player is already among the historical top-30 of the entity.

Rufete, exhaustive

Beyond what came out of the dressing room – not so from Vicente Moreno, always very respectful with the arbitration team and who did not want to judge the decision of the maximum penalty – the most blunt was Rufete. “Espanyol deserve respect, these players deserve respect, our fans deserve respect. It is the feeling we have right now, “said the sports director.

Be that as it may, the feeling of “pride” that all of them showed will increase with the hours. The cast of Vicente Moreno is showing how to compete, especially against the greats. Beyond Barça, de teams at the top of the table only Atlético de Madrid –and suffering- and Sevilla have been able to beat Espanyol. There are green shoots.

Back to work

After the derby chapter, Espanyol is already focused on the next day. Nothing more and nothing less than Real Sociedad awaits you, the revelation team that is getting used at the beginning of the year to see itself at the top of the table. Vicente Moreno’s team returns to work tomorrow with a morning training session (10.30am) at the Ciutat Esportiva Dani Jarque. It will be the first session of the week to prepare the reception of Imanol Alguacil, who will visit the RCDE Stadium next Sunday (4.15pm).

The duel against the ‘txuri-urdin’ is, on paper, the most complicated in the remainder of the year. And play the trick in favor of the ‘temple’, where Espanyol has added 13 of the last 15 points in play. After taking on Solares Medio Cudeyo in the Copa del Rey in December, the last month of the year brings two trips to Vallecas and Balaídos to face Rayo Vallecano and Celta, respectively. In between, Levante, current bottom and immersed in a terrible streak, will visit the blue and white fiefdom.