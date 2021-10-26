10/26/2021 at 11:55 PM CEST

Joel gadea

Espanyol draw that continues without losing but left worse sensations than in Martínez Valero de Elche. The ‘parakeets’ went ahead with a target from Raúl De Tomás, from a penalty, but in the second half Athletic tightened the nuts and put the blue and white team in trouble, which ended with his goal being sent off.

DIEGO LÓPEZ (9). OUTSTANDING.

If Espanyol scored a point it was thanks to him. Elite saves, especially in the second half. La mano a Berenguer is one of the stops of the year.

ALEIX VIDAL (4). INDICATED

His mistake signaled . goal. In attack he did not have as much travel as in previous games. His team needs more of him.

SERGI GÓMEZ (6). SUFFERER

He knew how to withstand the attacks of the Basques, which made him retreat on several occasions. It was a bulwark in the lateral centers.

CABRERA (5). IN A HURRY

He did suffer more in the Bilbao cons. Better in the defense of the area than returning in the transitions of the ‘lions.

PEDROSA (6). DEEP

He got more to the bottom line than Vidal. Even so, he was not successful in the centers towards the heart of the area or in the diagonals he threw.

DARDER (6). DISORIENTED

He had flashes, but the back and forth rhythm took its toll on his game characteristics. It was not his best day.

MORLANES (5). REGULAR

It did not shine in the center of the field. He also paid dearly for the little weight of the midfielders ‘parakeets’ during the clash.

EMBARBA (5). MISSING

His irregular game did not benefit Espanyol, who needed a more continuous version of Madrid’s talent.

MELENDO (6). SPARKLING

At times, his passes in the three-quarter zone could decide the clash. He lacked more regularity and left in the 58th minute.

MELAMED (5). DESCERTED

Without success in the last pass. He did not give the blue and white a plus on the balcony of the area and that penalized the ‘parakeets’ options.

OF TOMAS (5). HUNTED

He fell into the opponent’s trap and was expelled for aggression. Still, he opened the penalty can and already has 6 goals.

SUBSTITUTES

HERRERA (5). SOFT DRINK

He came in and brought vitality to the core. Still no rhythm, but it will be important for Vicente Moreno

PUADO (6). WITHOUT RHYTHM

It reappeared after pubalgia and demonstrated its quality with several flashes. The option of the goal was not presented to him.

DIMATA (5). LOST

He did not have scoring chances and that he entered for it. He did not pair with RDT but neither did he accompany the team’s game.

DAVID LÓPEZ (SC)

No time.

VADILLO (SC)

No time.