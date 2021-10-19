10/18/2021 at 11:11 PM CEST

New victory for Espanyol, the third consecutive at home, which serves to consolidate Vicente Moreno’s project in the First Division and lift the team to the middle of the table, from where Europe can already be seen. De Tomás and Melamed scored the blue and white goals. The relegation zone is now 7 points away.

DIEGO LÓPEZ (6). STOPPED. Most placid day for the Galician goalkeeper. He hardly had to intervene and when he did he liked it.

ÓSCAR GIL (6). LOOSE. Without demands in defense, he played free rein. Their incorporations coming from behind carried a lot of danger.

SERGI GÓMEZ (6). EFFECTIVE. Attentive to the crossing and expeditious in the mark. He dried up the attackers from Cádiz very easily.

CABRERA (6). QUIET. Life is never complicated and that is its best quality. One more night at the office for the Uruguayan central defender.

PEDROSA (7). INDEFATIGABLE. He was the team’s roadrunner again. It has gasoline for a whole truck regatta.

MELENDO (6). DISORIENTED. Vicente Moreno surprised him, placing him as second point and there he lost focus. Even so, he more than complied.

DAVID LÓPEZ (6). REGULAR. A metronome for his teammates, who blindly trust the captain. No faults in circulation once again.

DARDER (8). DANDY. He was once again the team’s beacon. Everything he touches turns to gold. In line with his match against Madrid. On another level.

EMBARBA (7). UNPLUGGED. From his boots the first Espanyolista goal was born. Without the electricity of other encounters, but with spark when needed.

LOREN MORÓN (5). LOST. He did not take advantage of his first start with Espanyol. Moreno also didn’t help him by placing him in a band. De Tomás’ goal came after a shot from him off the crossbar.

OF TOMAS (8). INFALLIBLE. He opened the way to victory and then saw how another goal was canceled for offside. Goals fall out of his pocket.

SUBSTITUTES

MELAMED (6). LUCKY. He scored the second goal perico after the ball hit a rival defender.

MORLANES (6). OXYGENATOR. He replaced Melendo and served as a refreshment for the blue and white midfield.

DIMATA (sc): He entered with four minutes remaining, when the team was already thinking about dinner.

WU LEI (sc): No time.

RUBÉN SÁNCHEZ (sc): No time.