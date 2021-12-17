12/18/2021

Adrià Leon

Espanyol continues without carburetting away from home and gave in Balaídos to a Celta who surprised in the first minutes of each of the two parts of the match. Santi Mina first and Iago Aspas later they were enough for those of Coudet They will sign their second victory at home and leave the Blue and Whites without scoring, once again, at home.

THE NOTES OF THE ESPANYOL

Diego López: Exceeded (4). He did what he could on the first goal. He did not have to work excessively in Balaídos, but he could do little on the occasions and celestial goals, which put practically everything they shot between the three sticks.

Miguelón: Correct (6). He fulfilled without errors in the defense of Cervi and Mina. He did not appear in attack in the first half, but he was well placed behind. He could not show himself in the second with the change of Loren, who introduced the 4-4-2 and lowered Aleix Vidal to the side position.

Sergi Gómez: Insecure (4). He failed, along with Cabrera, in the first goal. He did not manage to adjust well behind and was very shy in some actions. Without intensity in Denis Suárez’s 3-0, like his teammate Cabrera.

Cabrera: imprecise (4). He cut a filtered pass from Aspas that could well have been 2-0, but was not successful in the exit of the ball. He was seen to be slow in many actions and without the forcefulness with which he assiduously ranks the Blue and White rear. Main designated 3-0 of Celta.

Pedrosa: Intermittent (5). It was again crucial in the -few- interned parakeets on the left wing, but it was not solid behind. He did not squeeze Aspas at 2-0. He was able to make it 2-1 with a good long shot that Dituro saved.

Aleix Vidal: Sold out (5). He was not successful in making decisions. Correct back but discreet on the offensive plot. He put a ball to Puado that could have been 1-1, but was forced to slow down after the restart.

Herrera: Positional (4). Much less aggressive than usual (the premature yellow card against Levante may be the cause). He assured in everything he did. He lost his position, like Darder, in the play that ended at 2-0 and made the game very difficult.

Darder: Misplaced (5). Too far back to be comfortable. His presence in the double pivot hurt the team, which could not find him with the comfort and advantage with which he is differential. He was not successful in Aspas’s goal and the team paid dearly for it.

Melendo: Disappeared (5). Dangerous with field and room to go, but caged in positional attacks.

Javi Puado: Unpredictable (7): One of the most positive of the team. He tried from the outside in. Dituro stopped him a good shot that he generated in the center of the field with RDT. Serious and committed party behind. He had hardly any options in attack but he reaffirms himself as one of the main offensive weapons of the team.

RDT: Tethered (6). Aidoo became his shadow throughout the match and made life difficult for the striker who was barely able to enter the game. He was forced to go down a lot to unload in his own field. It generated the odd superiority, but too far to create danger.

Morlanes: Superficial (5): He did not perform below his possibilities, but he did let himself be carried away by the team’s defeatist soul with the 2-0.

Loren: Killer (8): One of the most positive notes from Espanyol in Balaídos. The forward scored a real goal from midfield in added time. He did not participate too much in the game, but he is beginning to gain confidence and it shows.

Nico Melamed: Participative (6). He couldn’t move easily near the home area, but he volunteered and showed grit in all of his duels. Continues to grow.

Rubén: Bold (6): He could hardly help the team, but he came out plugged and eager to be seen in attack.

Dídac Vilà: Unfortunate (4): He entered in 87 ‘and saw yellow after engaging with Hugo Mallo.