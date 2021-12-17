12/17/2021 at 10:47 PM CET
Adrià Leon
Espanyol continues without carburetting away from home and gave in Balaídos to a Celta who surprised in the first minutes of each of the two parts of the match. Santi Mina first and Iago Aspas later they were enough for those of Coudet They will sign their second victory at home and will leave the Blue and Whites without scoring.
