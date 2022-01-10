01/10/2022 at 23:02 CET

Jonathan Moreno

Espanyol scored points at home again after drawing against Villarreal and Athletic Club and losing against Atlético de Madrid. The Blue and Whites suffered their second defeat of the season at the ‘Temple’, after signing a terrible first half.

Elche, lethal in the counterattack, took advantage of two defensive errors to, through Pere Milla, storm the RCDE Stadium. De Tomás’ 1-2 in the first half added excitement and push to a parakeet box that locked up the franjiverdes unsuccessfully after the break.

Defenses

Joan Garcia (3). Youngster. The goalkeeper sinned as a rookie in his league debut, with an exit for grapes in the 0-2 action that allowed Pere Milla to finish at his pleasure. Diego’s loss was noticeable in defensive security.

Aleix Vidal (3). The right flank of the rear was a real drain. It was a hole and it came out in the photo of 0-1 with a fingerling marking to Milla. As a result of the impotence and the problems generated by Mojica, he used harshly with the coffee grower. He heard some whistles from his own parish.

Sergi Gómez (4). Squishy. The Catalan defender, like his line mates, suffered the unspeakable in the first minutes. Neither he nor Cabrera closed Pere Milla at 0-2, which he finished at will.

Cabrera 4). Unknown. Far from his usual level, the Uruguayan made improper brand errors for a center-back of his category and reliability.

Pedrosa (4). Punished. A faulty clearance originated the early riser for both Pere Milla. He claimed hands, stopped and allowed Tete Morente to take a measured cross to the far post. He will not be against Cádiz due to the accumulation of warnings.

Midfielders

Embarba (3). Ectoplasm. The Madrilenian is going through the First Division without leaving any kind of trace. His incidence in the matches is zero and the fans begin to ‘piss off’ with his attitude. Another game for the trunk of memories.

Keidi Bare (5). Bully. He forced a ‘penalty’ that put the Blue and Whites fully into the match. Albanian is synonymous with struggle. He saw the fifth yellow and will also miss the Cádiz duel.

Morlanes (4). Out of step. The Aragonese, who is used to being a metronome in the direction of the game, suffered more than expected before the defensive tangle concocted by Francisco.

Handle (5). Unnoticed. The Mestalla hero signed a gray first part. Something else came into play when Vicente Moreno relocated him as a center forward. Very little incidence.

Forwards

Loren Morón (5). Canceled. No one can deny the pride of the Costa del Sol. He throws unchecked, fights and is seen to be concentrated and with good understanding with Raúl de Tomás. The ‘Jaws’ took a bite but it was invalidated by centimeters. It ended up being replaced.

From Thomas (6). Rebel. The forward’s pride and courage is beyond question. The Madrilenian charged the team behind him with the 0-2. He served a ‘bananita’ to Loren that ended in a goal but canceled. He cut distances in the added of the first half executing the penalty with energy and placement.

Substitutions

Melamed (5). Effervescent. It started out strong and dissipated as the minutes passed.

Oscar Gil (5). Neat. Aleix Vidal’s performance improved.

Dimata (5). Revulsive. It ended up as a reference in the attack on the desperate Espanyolista.

Merida (sc). Not enough time on the field.

Jofre (sc). This time he was not the protagonist.